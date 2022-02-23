It’s one thing to play fast. It’s another to think slow while doing it.
The Santa Fe High Demons have shown they can do it for much of the season, but they sometimes speed up both body and mind with some unfortunate results. They experienced that problem for parts of Wednesday’s District 5-5A semifinal against Albuquerque High in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, but Santa Fe High also showed it can diagnose and correct that flaw while on the court.
Thanks to key buckets from senior guard Carlos Quintana and the steady play of P.J. Lovato, the Demons dispatched the Bulldogs 64-43 to advance to the 5-5A championship game Friday night at Los Lunas in a showdown of the top two teams in 5-5A.
The Tigers swept the regular-season series by using pressure to speed up the Demons’ play and thought processes, taking advantage of mistakes in the process.
The Bulldogs were similarly effective in doing that to the host team in the second quarter and toward the end of the third to keep themselves within shouting distance.
When Albuquerque High went on an 8-2 run to end the third quarter and begin the fourth, it trimmed a 43-27 deficit to 45-35 on Isiaha Maldonado’s runner off the glass in transition with 6:10 left in the contest. The Demons (21-4) fed that run with rushed shots, as they missed their first five of the quarter as the Bulldogs (11-14) used fullcourt pressure that encouraged quick shots.
All it took was 13 seconds and the steady touch of Quintana to swipe momentum back to Santa Fe High’s side. He hit a 3-pointer from the wing to up the Demons’ lead to 48-35, and started a decisive 11-0 run.
The run was highlighted not by a 3-point barrage, but by attacking the paint. Santa Fe High hit its last eight shots of the game, and all of them came from within 5 feet. It was a sign of maturity and composure that head coach Zack Cole knows is within his team, but sometimes doesn’t always show up on time.
“We speed up physically, so sometimes our minds speed up, as well,” Cole said. “It doesn’t necessarily need to. You have to be able to play both ways, and we can. It’s when our decisions start to get rushed that we try to slow them down.”
A similar pattern occurred late in the first half, as the Bulldogs once again got the Demons to make quick, ill-advised decisions to set off a 7-0 Albuquerque High scoring burst. A comfortable 30-16 Santa Fe High lead suddenly was a more threatening 30-23 margin when Bulldogs guard R.J. Madrid scored on a breakaway layup with 52 seconds left.
Needing a break just before half to halt the run, the Demons got it on Diego Ortiz’s layup with 3 seconds left to make it 32-23 at the break.
It fed an overall 6-0 spurt that was capped by Lovato’s bank shot in the paint with 5:21 in the third for a 36-23 lead. Lovato scored the first six points of the third to help Santa Fe High build a 43-27 lead on Rob Martinez’s layup with 2:54 left.
Lovato, who finished with 18 points to lead Santa Fe High, said the key to slowing down the Bulldogs was to score because they live off of misses and turnovers. The Demons did their part by hitting 28 of 54 shots on the night, while committing just 10 turnovers.
The only downside to the night was a 3-for-18 effort from the perimeter, with Quintana responsible for all three makes.
His other 3s came on consecutive possessions after he came off the bench near the end of the first quarter to give the Demons and early 18-8 lead. Quintana finished with
13 points and showed he is gaining confidence after missing most of the season with a broken foot.
“My teammates, every practice, they tell me to be confident and strive every day,” Quintana said. “After my injury, it did take some time to get that confidence back. Without them, I wouldn’t have confidence.”
Cole said his team is learning how to handle opponents’ pressure and playing within themselves, but a big test will come against the Tigers. They used a physical defense to get Santa Fe High out of its comfort zone and start making rushed decisions in a 58-53 win Jan. 21 and a 70-62 win Feb. 8.
Cole added that beating the Tigers won’t have a significant impact in seeding and selection for the Class 5A State Tournament, but the Demons have a mindset to play to win whenever it sees “championship” attached to any game.
It showed this season, as Santa Fe High won two regular-season tournament titles and played for a third.
“I told the boys, ‘Any title that has the word championship in it, we want to be about,’ ” Cole said.
