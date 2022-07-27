Chris Eadie entered July unsure of what this year’s edition of Santa Fe High boys soccer would look like.

The past two weeks told the fourth-year Demons head coach a lot, and he liked what he saw out of what likely will be the 2022 edition of the Demons through a series of scrimmages and camps over the past two-plus weeks — until the past two days.

Without star forward Alex Waggoner and star defender Ivan Lozano, both of whom are playing for soccer academies this season, Santa Fe High had a lot of questions about how good it might be at defending its Class 5A title. But the Demons showed they might not be as easy a matchup as opponents might think, going 6-3-2 in scrimmages this month.

