We’ve reached the halfway point of the high school football season, so there really are no more secrets. The teams that will make a playoff push are already at the head of the table while a few of the others — Santa Fe High and Capital, for instance — are still in that wait-and-see mode.
This week’s biggest game is the annual rivalry between St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High, a matchup that looks weird given the big zero still sitting in the win column for the Horsemen. The Demons, who hold a 49-35-3 lead against the fightin’ Catholics, are looking for their first win in the series since 2008. On paper it looks like their best chance to do it.
Here’s a glance at this weekend’s biggest games involving teams from our area:
Friday
St. Michael’s (0-3) at Santa Fe High (3-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: St. Mike’s was off and the Demons went on the road and lost 20-6 at Bernalillo.
Overview: The Horsemen haven’t played a full game in nearly three weeks, so if you feel the need to forecast a slow start, you could say they’re rusty. But this is Demons-Horsemen. Rust isn’t a factor, although half of the action you’ll see down there will look as though it needs a healthy dose of help from an oil can. The Demons’ offense has sputtered badly in three of its five games while the St. Michael’s defense has been pushed around every time it has taken the field. Something has to give — or maybe they’ll cancel one another out and leave all the action for the Horsemen offense challenging a Santa Fe High defense that has far surpassed any expectations casual observers had for it. The Demons effectively shut down the same Taos offense that scored five touchdowns in its win over St. Michael’s, begging the question about whether it can do the same by penetrating the porous Horsemen line and putting pressure on QB Lucas Coriz.
The favorite: Demons by 3
Why: Yeah, you read that right. Losers of what seems like 948 straight games to the Horsemen, Santa Fe High enters as the team to beat. You’re welcome for the motivation, coach Joey Fernandez (and apologies to Andrew Martinez for casting the NuMex curse on the Demons).
Santa Fe Indian (3-1) at Thoreau (0-4)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: SFIS beat Laguna-Acoma at home, 36-12; Thoreau lost at Pojoaque Valley, 32-8
Overview: Don’t look now but the Braves are trying to steal the City Different’s feel-good spotlight away from Santa Fe High. They’ve already equaled their win total from last season and are trying to build up a head of steam heading into next week’s district opener at home against Las Vegas Robertson. Truth be told, SFIS hasn’t played the toughest of schedules; their four opponents are a combined 5-13, and this week’s opponent has been outscored by an average of nearly 34 points. The Braves can move the ball and their offense has scored 90 points the last two games. This one should be no different as Thoreau has only held one team under 30.
The favorite: SFIS by 23.
Why: The Braves are one of the most overlooked teams in the area and, despite their success, are still a longshot for the 3A playoffs — but they should win this one easily.
Taos (2-2) at Capital (2-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Taos was off; Capital routed Moriarty at home, 41-0
Overview: All eyes in Santa Fe will deservedly be on Ivan Head Stadium on Friday. That’s fine. Capital is one of those teams that has gotten used to lurking in the shadows, doing its thing away from the limelight. The Jaguars will get their opportunity when the time is right, like the district slate that starts next month. Between now and then, grab a soda and enjoy the show of RBs Luke Padilla and Gio Muñoz, a pair that has combined for more than 1,100 yards rushing in just four games. The win over Moriarty saw them explode for more than 460 and six touchdowns. If they stay healthy — and, really, that’s a significant concern — it’s reasonable to expect the Jags to be legit contenders for the playoffs. Getting past a reeling Tigers squad would be an impressive step in the right direction. Taos, once ranked No. 1 in 4A and now No. 10 after two straight losses, needs a hug. The Tigers have been manhandled on defense in consecutive losses to Aztec and Santa Fe High, proving vulnerable against the explosive play.
The favorite: Capital by 6
Why: It’s hard to doubt the heart of a defending state champ, but Taos is vulnerable and the Jaguars have been toughed by a challenging schedule.
Saturday
Los Alamos (3-2) at Hope Christian (3-2)
Game time: 6 p.m. (at Milne Stadium)
Last week: Los Alamos beat Gallup at home, 21-20; Hope lost 32-7 at Bloomfield
Overview: The Hilltoppers are a hard team to figure. They’ve alternated wins and losses with every one ending in at least a 15-point margin. The most recent blowout loss is excusable to some degree. After all, Bloomfield is one of just two unbeaten teams remaining in 4A and losing to them is not a huge deal. This week’s test comes against an enigma in its own right. Hope sits in the top three of the 3A poll, but it has bookended three lopsided wins with double-digit losses to Portales and Bloomfield. As always, the Los Alamos offense does most of its heavy lifting on the ground. Hope has done well to stop the run thus far, so the onus is on the Hilltoppers to make things happen.
The favorite: Hope by 9
Why: When the dust settles and the state playoff pairings are trimmed to the final four in late November, Hope will still be standing in 3A.