The 3-point shot is a huge staple of the Santa Fe High offense, but even this seemed a bit excessive.
The first half of the Demons’ nondistrict “road” game against St. Michael’s in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium was 3-for-all for the team in navy blue. Twenty-two times the Demons hoisted a 3-ball, and eight fell into the basket in the first half.
With a percentage like that, why wouldn’t Santa Fe High shoot away, especially when 12 3s in the game paved the way to a convincing 73-49 win Friday night?
The contest was a St. Michael’s home game because it has become a hot-ticket item over the past couple of years. In last year’s game, almost 3,000 people were in attendance, so the plan was to hand over the keys to the larger gym to St. Michael’s.
Unfortunately for the Horsemen, the Demons played like it was their homecourt.
“Our goal is to put up 25 3s a game, and we hadn’t really been reaching it,” junior post Fedonta “JB” White said. “I mean, we have been reaching our goal, but we haven’t been hitting 10 out of 24 or 25 like we should be.”
In this case, the Demons (8-1) zipped past the 25-shot threshold and shot 35 times from the perimeter. Much of it was because the Horsemen (5-5) stayed in their 2-3 zone defense, in part to keep the 6-foot-8 White from controlling the paint. What was missing, though, was the rotation when Santa Fe High passed out of the post or whipped it around the perimeter. “You got to beat a good team at their feet,” St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said. “That’s tough with them because they have Cruz [Martinez, the Demons’ junior point guard] and he can penetrate. Trying to play them man to man, with the way they spread it out, was not going to be a recipe for success. We had to give the zone a try, and we fell asleep a few too many times.”
For a moment, the plan was working. The Demons went 2-for-4 to start the game, but then missed seven of their next eight. The Horsemen were within 18-13 after Ruben Salazar’s baseline floater with 6:28 remaining in the second quarter. Then, the Demons got hot, hitting three of their next five from beyond the line to ignite a 22-3 scoring spurt and build a 40-18 lead. Cody Garcia knocked down his fourth 3 of the opening half with 43 seconds left before the break.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole didn’t have many complaints about the quality of shots his team got from the zone. Besides, it’s what he wants.
“It’s just about, is it a good shot?” Cole said. “If they’re contested 3s, or dribble-dribble-dribble, stepback 3s, those aren’t the shots we want. We want the ball to move. We want guys to touch it. We want to swing it and get it to our shooter’s spots.”
Even White got into the action, knocking down three triples. But two of them were of the and-one variety as the Horsemen rushed to close out on him and ran into him in the process.
It was a part of a 21-point performance — a team high he shared with Garcia.
“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve had two four-point plays in a game,” White said with a chuckle. “I think I’ve only had one, probably. But I jammed my finger the first play of the game, so all of my shots were off. I dunno, I’m glad I hit those ones.”
Equally as exciting for Cole and the Demons was playing at a tempo to their liking. While they are averaging 67.1 points per game, Cole said it didn’t seem like the team was playing at the same frenetic pace like it did last year.
So, after every Horsemen turnover or miss, he was yelling, “Push!” to the Demons to get the pace to their liking.
“It doesn’t feel as fluid as it has in the past,” Cole said. “It’s hard to pinpoint, so we kinda made an adjustment to see if that works. If not, we’ll go back to the basics and keep emphasizing it and teaching it.”
And if all else fails, look for the open shooter on the perimeter.
