Santa Fe High School logo

ROSWELL — Into the fire, young man.

Given about a day’s notice he would get the first start of his varsity football career, Santa Fe High freshman Izaiah Juarez said reality didn’t set in until he was plastered in a head-on collision just a few minutes into Friday night’s game in the Wool Bowl.

“It woke me up,” he said of a play that left him on the bottom of a pile, the football dislodged from his grip in what was one of three Demons turnovers on the night. “After that I was OK. Everything kind of made sense after that.”

