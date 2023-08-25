Given about a day’s notice he would get the first start of his varsity football career, Santa Fe High freshman Izaiah Juarez said reality didn’t set in until he was plastered in a head-on collision just a few minutes into Friday night’s game in the Wool Bowl.
“It woke me up,” he said of a play that left him on the bottom of a pile, the football dislodged from his grip in what was one of three Demons turnovers on the night. “After that I was OK. Everything kind of made sense after that.”
Things might have made sense to a player who might get start No. 2
against St. Michael’s next week, but not much else did for a Demons team that is 0-2 after a 58-6 blowout loss to Roswell. The Coyotes (2-0) scored every time they had the ball, hanging 35 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter and putting the game away via the mercy rule early in the fourth period on what was their eighth touchdown drive of the night.
“We knew it coming in, but that’s a very good football team over there,” Santa Fe High coach Andrew Martinez said. “All 11 guys fly to the ball every single play. They’re tough, they’re fast and they just know how to play.”
Minus five starters, Santa Fe High was no match for a team ranked No. 2 in the Class 5A poll.
The Coyotes amassed 263 yards of offense, doing most of their damage on a shortened field after Santa Fe High turnovers, short punts or long returns by the Roswell special teams unit.
The team’s five first-quarter touchdowns came on only nine offensive snaps.
Juarez fumbled the ball on consecutive Demons’ plays during that stretch, getting hammered both times as Roswell’s defensive front easily drove its way into the backfield. It was a rude awakening, Juarez said, but one that he needed.
“I got a few snaps with the offense on Monday and didn’t really find out I was playing until the day before so, yeah, I had to learn fast,” he said.
Regular starter Michael Abeyta was a late scratch due to an ankle injury. Martinez said it’s possible Juarez gets the call again against the Horsemen.
In the meantime, Santa Fe High will have a lot to dissect from Friday’s loss. Aside from a 71-yard touchdown pass from Juarez to Bryce Melton late in the first half, the offense did little to move the ball despite the fact the freshman completed 9 of 11 passes before halftime.
“Yeah, just seeing Bryce get open and getting it to him, that was a great feeling,” Juarez said.
The fastest player in the state, Melton caught the Juarez pass about 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage after a breakdown in coverage. No Roswell player had a chance to catch him as that one play accounted for most of Santa Fe High’s 80 total offensive yards.
Juarez lauded the effort of Alex Mora, the team’s senior captain and starting running back. The two could be seen talking before nearly every snap. Juarez said Mora was helping him read the defense and call out specific blocking schemes.
“That was big, to have Alex help like that,” Juarez said.
Unlike last year’s 50-0 loss to Roswell at home, the Demons emerged from Friday’s game largely unscathed in terms of injuries. With the highly anticipated all-city matchup with St. Michael’s just days away, Martinez said the timing of playing the Horsemen next will help the team regroup faster and focus more clearly despite a winless start in which they’ve been outscored 100-12.
“The city games are always big, so getting back and studying this thing on film and getting ready for a big one at home will be good for us,” Martinez said.
NOTES
Up next: The Demons will host St. Michael’s (1-0) on Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium.
Just like a home game: Roswell wore its road white jerseys. The Coyotes announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier in the week an issue with the team’s red jerseys forced them to wear their road kits. That left the Demons wearing their navy blue home jerseys.
Pack your bags, boys: The Demons are hardly done with long road trips. They have September nondistrict games at Silver and Lovington, a pair of journeys that are just a touch under 300 miles each way.
More of the same: The Demons had only 57 total yards in last year’s 50-0 loss to Roswell at Ivan Head Stadium. Take out the 71-yard touchdown pass from Juarez to Melton on Friday and they averaged roughly 0.4 yards per offensive snap.
Historic surroundings: The Wool Bowl is one of New Mexico’s more popular high school venues. Opened in 1968, the 6,000-seat stadium serves as the home to both of the city’s public schools football programs, Goddard and Roswell.
It has hosted several state championship games and is also home to the Wool Bowl, one of three postseason games sponsored by the National Junior College Athletic Association.