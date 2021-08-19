Could this be the year?
It seems that every few years (or longer) over the past 35 years, this question arises in the ranks of the Santa Fe High football program. Far too often, the answer returns with a resounding “no.”
Ever since the 1986 squad reached the Class 4A semifinals, the Demons have been in a never-ending quest to return to glory. They endured a 37-game losing streak in the 1990s, then saw a brief glimpse of hope when they recorded an 8-3 mark that still remains as the last winning record the program produced in the past 35 years.
There was a period from 2010-13 when Santa Fe High had two nonlosing seasons and reached the Class 4A playoffs twice that represent its nadir since the halcyon days of the mid-1980s. This fall represents the next opportunity for Santa Fe High to return to respectability, as a group of 18 seniors leads the Demons into this season.
Most of that group has played at the varsity level since they were freshmen and were a part of the 2019 team that was one win away from winning the District2/6-5A title. With an experienced, talented group returning, the question raises its head again.
Could this be the year Santa Fe High returns to respectability?
The seniors believe it can be, but Martell Mora, a three-year starter, understands belief and results are different things.
“Honestly, we haven’t proven jack, so …” Mora said.
The proof won’t come when the Demons open play Friday night against Las Vegas Robertson, a perennial 3A stalwart. It won’t come when they take on St. Michael’s, a team they haven’t beaten in 13 years.
No, players know the season truly begins when they travel to Albuquerque to take on Eldorado in the District 2/5-6A season on Sept. 18. That will be the first 6A school Santa Fe High faces this season.
“We have to get confidence and improve every week,” said fifth-year Demons head coach Andrew Martinez. “So, when we go and play Eldorado, who is an Albuquerque metro team that has really good athletes and is predominantly a playoff, they’re prepared mentally to go play.”
Last year, the Demons got a taste of 6A competition in the opening game of the shortened spring season in March, when they faced Rio Rancho. It was a rude awakening, as the Rams rolled to a 57-6 win in Ivan Head Stadium, but it gave the Demons an idea of what to expect after spending the previous three seasons as an independent (2017) and in 5A.
Senior fullback Adan Chavez said the taste of 6A football simply motivated the team in the offseason.
“All of our hard work and practice is going to relate to the field,” Chavez said. “Until then [The Eldorado game], everyone is anxious for that.”
Martinez said this year’s team is as talented as any of the St. Michael’s teams he coached from 2000-16, but the key to success is in the chemistry the Demons develop. He saw plenty of encouraging signs in the offseason.
“Even in the summer, with the odd scheduling around the springs sports, these guys came in Day One, ready to go, with the excitement and a certain drive they felt got taken away from them,” Martinez said. “That got them thinking that, when we say, ‘This could be your last play,’ they experienced it.”
Martinez was alluding to the end of the spring season, as a COVID-19 case within the program halted the rest of the year after a convincing 40-0 win over Los Alamos. It ended a difficult season in which the Demons had more than a quarter of its roster on the sidelines by the second game because of injuries. However, the side effect was that freshmen and sophomores stepped into those roles and gained invaluable experience in the process.
The perfect example was Cruz Graham, who slid into the starting guard role as a freshman.
“It was a rude awakening for the freshmen,” Mora said. “It was their first varsity snaps, but it got them used to the field now. That just made us more dangerous out here.”
Santa Fe High already has dealt with some adversity, as senior lineman Ben White left the team earlier this week and senior receiver/cornerback Zach Martinez learned he suffered an ACL tear that will keep him out for the season.
The Demons didn’t waste much time wallowing in their absences. Martinez said he, the coaching staff and the seniors talked on Sunday, and they were ready to go for practice by Monday. The process repeated itself the following day when they learned of Zach Martinez’s diagnosis. It was representative of how the program handles itself in the face of challenges.
“I think [those absences] would have hurt previous teams,” Martinez said. “I’ll allude to the leadership from the seniors, and right now, they have a desire that nothing is going to get in the way of what they want. And everybody is going to pick up the slack.”
That singled-mindedness is crucial in turning around a program that has yearned for a sliver of success. It’s the only way for the Demons to change the mindset of 35 years of frustration and disappointment.
