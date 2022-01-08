It was an event befitting a legendary figure at Santa Fe High — the only thing missing was the man of the hour.
Fedonta “JB” White’s absence from Santa Fe High’s jersey retirement ceremony for the late boys basketball star Saturday evening in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium underscored the bittersweet tone it had. White, a 2020 Santa Fe High graduate who was going to play basketball at the University of New Mexico, was shot and killed at a party just days after he completed high school, cutting short a life that was full of untapped potential and promise.
White, a 6-foot-8 forward, was a Class 5A All-State performer in his final year at Santa Fe High in 2019-20, as well as a Top 100 college prospect by several recruiting websites and ESPN. He also was a starter in 2018-19 on a Demons team that reached the Class 5A championship game, but he suffered an injury halfway through the season that sidelined him. He missed the rest of the season.
As a series of speakers took turns talking to the crowd about White and what he meant to the basketball program, the city and even the state, they spoke with a somber tone indicating how much his presence still resonates almost 17 months since his tragic death.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole, who was White’s cousin by marriage, said prior to the ceremony he preferred to focus on the “sweet” part of the bittersweet feelings he had about the retirement of White’s road navy blue No. 1 jersey, which was encased in a shadow box and presented to White’s family during the ceremony prior to a nondistrict game against Clovis.
Cole said White always focused on happiness and love, and that should be expressed just as much as the sadness everyone affected by his death still feels.
“It’s a sad day, but a beautiful day as well,” Cole said. “At the end of the day, we are putting things in place that will keep his memory around forever.”
Jude Voss, White’s grandmother, said she was anxious about the ceremony because it brought up a mixture of emotions that bring more tears than smiles. She added, the family saw it as an honor to see White’s jersey retired, but the pain of his absence still lingers. She said the laughter and energy he provided in the home he shared with her and his mother, Bianca Vega, has been replaced by an eerie silence that lingers.
“It’s been constant sadness with bouts of happiness,” Voss said.
She and Vega held the framed jersey and a plaque highlighting White’s accomplishments donated by Desert Tees and Sports co-owner Ralph Ortiz as they stood at half court. The two items will hang in the gym’s entrance and share space with the man the gym is named after — Roybal, a 1950 graduate who played at UNM and died at 28 from lymphatic cancer. White is the only Santa Fe High player with his jersey retired, while Roybal received the same honor at UNM.
It was no coincidence Cole chose the game against the Wildcats to honor White. In 2019, White dislocated his knee cap during a game against the Wildcats, and the support he received from the school’s athletic training staff and Clovis head coach J.D. Isler resonated with White and Cole. Isler even made an appearance at the hospital after the game to check on White after the gruesome injury, Cole said. Even Keith Durham, who was Cole’s head coach when he played at Fort Lewis College before moving to the Clovis area, offered to house White in his home if it was necessary.
“It was because of the love and support the community demonstrated that night and even moving forward,” Cole said. “Days and weeks later, people from Clovis were reaching out to Jude [Voss, White’s grandmother] with thoughts and prayers and just love and support. That was what JB was all about.”
Former Lobos head coach Paul Weir, who was the first coach to offer White a scholarship prior to his sophomore year, called it an honor to get to know White. His love for basketball and people, as well as his warmth and smile, still resonate with Weir.
“Even in the little bit [of time] that we had, it was an unbelievable honor to get to know JB, to be around, just to feel his talent, his warmth, his personality, his humor,” Weir said. “I could go on and on about how special of a young man he was.”
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez, who was the district athletic director when White started at Santa Fe High, said White was an accomplished student as well as an athlete. He noted White reclassified for the Class of 2020 and worked through the summer to graduate. Chavez acknowledged the efforts Weir made to ensure White would have a scholarship for the 2020-21 school year by doing that. After White’s death, Weir helped create the JB White Memorial Scholarship through UNM’s Anderson School of Management, which will support undergraduate students from Santa Fe High or Northern New Mexico to attend the school.
“Being a part of it means a lot to the Santa Fe community, the school and our program,” Chavez said.
Yet, amid an event designed to honor White, the reality of his death remains in the forefront for many of his family members and muted the celebration.
“This isn’t what we should be doing, at least not without him,” Voss said. “We feel honored, but at the same time, it’s a very messed-up situation. It feels good that JB’s loved and the school wants to do this. I’m so glad they are.
“But there are times I just feel like it sucks we have to do this.”
