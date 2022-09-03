Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 3, Los Alamos 2

What happened: For a program that has broken many barriers over the past year, the Demons added another first for head coach Chris Eadie: a win over the Hilltoppers. The duo of Evan Eadie and Pablo Canivell accounted for all of Santa Fe High’s goals. Eadie tied the score at 1 with a goal in the 37th minute, then he assisted on a pair of second-half goals by Canivell, including a pretty combination on a corner kick that the Spanish foreign exchange student headed in for a 3-1 lead.

