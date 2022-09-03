What happened: For a program that has broken many barriers over the past year, the Demons added another first for head coach Chris Eadie: a win over the Hilltoppers. The duo of Evan Eadie and Pablo Canivell accounted for all of Santa Fe High’s goals. Eadie tied the score at 1 with a goal in the 37th minute, then he assisted on a pair of second-half goals by Canivell, including a pretty combination on a corner kick that the Spanish foreign exchange student headed in for a 3-1 lead.
Chris Eadie lauded his team’s ability to overcome two lightning delays to take control of the match over the last 47 minutes.
“After that rain delay, we were on fire,” coach Eadie said. “We came out and got several quality shots.”
Top players: Evan Eadie had a goal in a pair of assists, while Canivell had two goals. Henry Kuchta had three saves on the defensive end.
What's next: Santa Fe High (4-) heads to Albuquerque Tuesday to play Hope Christian. Los Alamos (3-1) plays Rio Rancho Cleveland Thursday in the opening round of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational.
Santa Fe Prep 2, Capital 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins recorded their fourth shutout of the season, and Asher Nathan had ties to both of their goals in a nondistrict match at Jaguar Field Saturday. Capital assisted Nathan with an own goal off his corner kick in the first half, then Nathan found Nico Roth in the second half behind the Capital defense for the insurance goal.
Top players: Junior goalkeeper Van Anderson complemented Nathan and Roth with four saves on the defensive end.
What's next: The Blue Griffins (5-1) play at home to Albuquerque Oak Grove Academy/Menaul on Thursday. Capital (0-1) plays at home to Rio Rancho Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 1, Piedra Vista 1
What happened: The Demonettes were short-handed for their trip to Farmington, with five players not making the trip and three were starters. The Lady Panthers took control in the 11th minute on Rachel Rodriguez's goal. It took Santa Fe High 63 minutes to answer, but Asha Smelser ripped a shot from 25 yards out that barely got under the crossbar for the equalizer.
"[Piedra Vista] had a very disciplined team that moved the ball around us for most of the game," Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said. "They applied the same high pressure and same playing style that we do, so it was a good game."
Top players: Smelser had the lone goal, but Najaka lauded the play of senior midfielder Callan Cox for stepping up with an outstanding performance. Molly Wissman had 10 saves out of 11 shots on goal.
What's next: Santa Fe High (4-1-1) takes on Taos at Eco Park on Thursday.
Volleyball
Springer 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 2
What happened: The Lady Wolves went 1-for-2 in their road trip to northeast New Mexico. After sweeping Maxwell on Friday, Waldorf battled the Red Devils for five games before succumbing, 25-10, 25-11, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said the team found its rhythm in Game 3, and it carried over through the rest of the match.
"The team just caught fire and played tough," Caley said. "I'm just very proud of everyone stepping up."
Top players: Amiyah Dant had 22 kills and 13 aces over the two matches, while junior Rowan Midgette had 18 kills and nine aces.
What's next: Waldorf (4-1) gets a home match Wednesday against Wagon Mound.