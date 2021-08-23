Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: After going more than a decade without mercy-ruling an opponent, the Demons accomplished the feat for the second straight time. Facing a young, inexperienced Dragons squad that lost nine seniors to graduation, Santa Fe High controlled possession and moved the ball around quickly and efficiently. In the process, five players scored.
Top players: Once again, junior transfer Alex Wagner dominated the scoring column. He had a hat trick to increase his goal total to 11 in just three matches. Mike Wissman added a pair of goals, while Henry Mazulis and Roman del Rio each scored their first goal of the season.
What's next: Santa Fe High (3-0) plays Santa Fe Prep at 6 p.m. Thursday at home. Monte del Sol (0-1) heads to the Sangre de Cristo Classic in Taos on Friday to play the host Tigers.
St. Michael's 4, Pojoaque Valley 2
What happened: The Horsemen bolted out to a 3-1 lead, but the Elks hung around long enough to make things interesting. Pojoaque cut the margin to 3-2 in the 67th minute before St. Michael's regained control with a goal in the 75th minute for insurance. Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said his team controlled possession for much of the match and were able to record assists on all four of their goals.
Top players: Senior Aiden Fairchild had a hat trick and an assist to have a hand in every Horsemen goal. Junior Trevor Erickson chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Jonathon Wheeler and Aiden Gonzalez also recorded an assist.
What's next: The Horsemen (1-1) and the Elks (0-2) head to Taos for the Sangre de Cristo Classic Friday. The two will meet again Saturday in the round-robin format.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Pojoaque Valley 0
What happened: Santa Fe High's girls team apparently wanted in on the mercy-rule fun, as they dominated the Elkettes in a nondistrict battle at Chris Peterson Field. Santa Fe High had six players score goals, and seven of the goals had assists attached to them. Meanwhile, Molly Wissman had another clean sheet as she recorded her second straight shutout of the season.
Top players: Allizon Segura-Maez had a hat trick, while Lily Earnest had two goals and an assist. Asha Smelser had a pair of assists to go with a goal, while Veronica Luchetti had a pair of goals.
What's next: Santa Fe High takes on Santa Fe Prep on Thursday at home. Pojoaque (1-4) gets a 16-day break before playing Santa Fe Indian School on Sept. 9.
