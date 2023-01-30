012123 jw sfhs los lunas 4.jpg

Demons guard Lukas Turner looks for an open man under pressure by the Los Lunas’ Ezra Guest, left, and Thomas Ordonez during a Jan. 21 game.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Just three weeks ago, the Santa Fe High Demons had the look of a team in turmoil.

They were coming off a 12th-place finish at the 16-team APS Metro Tournament, culminating with a pair of losses — one to an Albuquerque Hope Christian team they beat by 20 points a week before, the other by letting the Hobbs Eagles pull away in the final minutes of the 11th-place game.

Santa Fe High looked disorganized during key stretches, and the frustration that showed on the bench — in the form of chair punches, disinterest and long faces staring at a losing scoreboard — was merely an extension of the discord on the court.

Contact James Barron at jbarron@sfnewmexican.com.

