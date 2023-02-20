Boys basketball

Santa Fe High 56, Abq. Manzano 46

What happened: The Demons thrived in the open court Monday, especially in the second and third quarters of an opening-round game of the District 5-5A Tournament in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. After trailing 13-12 after a quarter, the Demons went on a 16-7 scoring run in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead before the Monarchs hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut the margin to 28-23. Santa Fe High wasted no time in taking control of the second half, scoring the first five points of the third quarter to take a 33-23 lead that was never really challenged. “We were able to get our transition game going in the second quarter,” said Demons head coach Zack Cole. “In the second half, we just turned them over a couple of times and we got to the basket.”