What happened: The Demons thrived in the open court Monday, especially in the second and third quarters of an opening-round game of the District 5-5A Tournament in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. After trailing 13-12 after a quarter, the Demons went on a 16-7 scoring run in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead before the Monarchs hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut the margin to 28-23. Santa Fe High wasted no time in taking control of the second half, scoring the first five points of the third quarter to take a 33-23 lead that was never really challenged. “We were able to get our transition game going in the second quarter,” said Demons head coach Zack Cole. “In the second half, we just turned them over a couple of times and we got to the basket.”
Top players: Rob Martinez led the Demons with 13 points, Lukas Turner added 12 and Daniel Lopez had nine.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (17-10) takes on Albuquerque Rio Grande in a semifinal in Albuquerque on Wednesday. The teams played Friday, with the Demons winning 46-44 win that was filled with controversy after a scoring error was discovered in the final seconds that led to an extra point for Santa Fe High.
Girls basketball
West Las Vegas 41, Raton 11
What happened: The Lady Dons struggled to score, but their defense was constant. The Lady Tigers never scored more than six points, and were shut out in the fourth quarter of the District 2-3A Tournament opening-round game in Gillie Lopez Memorial Gymnasium. West Las Vegas only led 15-9 at the half, but held Raton to a single basket the rest of the night. The margin grew to 27-11 at the half and scored the last 14 points.
Top players: Bryanna Montoya had 14 points to lead the Lady Dons, while Lilly Anna Martinez added 13.
What’s next: West Las Vegas (13-13) heads to St. Michael’s for a quarterfinal matchup against the Lady Horsemen on Wednesday.