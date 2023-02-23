ALBUQUERQUE — This time, no mysterious point, and no angry Ravens fans.
Unfortunately, there was also no Jonah Lopez.
Of all the times for the Rio Grande Ravens to lose their dynamic senior wing, this was the worst possible time. The 6-foot-2 Lopez was on the bench in his Ravens jumpsuit Thursday night, having injured his left ankle during the District 5-5A playoff game against Los Lunas on Monday.
Without him, there was no drama in the 5-5A semifinal against Santa Fe High — not like the regular-season finale Feb. 17 in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. An 18-3 run in the first half settled the outcome, as the Demons rolled to a decisive — and noncontroversial — 65-32 win.
Santa Fe High heads to its fourth straight 5-5A championship game, and will travel to Los Lunas to take on the top-seeded Tigers at 7 p.m. Saturday. Los Lunas held off a pesky Capital team 52-41 while the Demons were demolishing the Ravens.
The game held none of the intensity, drama and controversy like the Feb. 17 regular-season finale between the two teams. A scoring correction in the final 20 seconds helped the Demons (18-10) to a 46-44 win, but left a bitter taste in many Ravens fans’ mouths. They booed at the change and chanted “cheaters” toward the Santa Fe High side as their team’s hopes for an outright district title slipped away.
It led to a three-way tie atop first with the Demons and Tigers, with Santa Fe High losing out on the tiebreaker to play for the number-one seed in the district tournament. However, the playoff game, won by Los Lunas 68-35, ended up costing Rio Grande its best player.
While there were concerns about fan behavior in the rematch, the crowd was well-behaved. Rio Grande head coach Mario Armendariz reached out to the Demons during pre-game shootout, apologizing for his behavior during the previous game in which he barked and argued with officials throughout the game.
Still, the Demons talked about focusing on the game and not the atmosphere.
“There was not going to be arguing, there was not going to be heckling,” Demons sophomore post Christian Herrera said. “We just came in here with the mindset of [taking care of] business.”
It showed in the opening quarter, as the Ravens (15-12) struggled against the Demons’ pressure and turned the ball over nine times in the quarter. The only thing keeping Rio Grande in the game was Santa Fe High’s inability to knock down shots.
The Demons missed nine of their first 12 shots along with all four free throws and only led 7-4 with less than 2 minutes left in the quarter. Then, those misses turned to makes. The Ravens turned the ball over on four straight possessions, and Santa Fe High upped its lead to 13-4 at the end of the quarter.
“I thought we were playing with a lot of energy, a lot of big nerves, if you will,” Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said. “It’s a big game, but once they settled down, they started to fall.”
The good thing was the turnovers kept coming, as the Demons collected 14 steals out of Rio Grande’s 16 turnovers in the opening half thanks to their 1-2-1-1 press. However, they only converted those extra chances into 15 points.
Nine of those points came in the second quarter, as Santa Fe High thrived in the open court. And everybody seemed to get in on the action, with eight players recorded points in the first half.
The main benefactor, though, was senior guard Santi Montoya. He had 14 of his 16 points in the first half, taking advantage of a Ravens defense that was committed to slowing down Santa Fe High leading score Lukas Turner.
Montoya said the scoring opportunities were there for most of the night.
“When I passed one guy, they were either on [Demons senior post Rob Martinez] or Lukas,” Montoya said. “I just had some wide-open shots. It just felt good.”
When Montoya drained the second of his two 3-pointers with 1:25 left in the second, the Demons had a 32-10 lead that was insurmountable, considering the Ravens had only one real scoring option — 6-7 junior Santiago Gonzalez.
He had his team’s first eight points before Mateo Gonzalez scored off the glass with 3:10 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 25-10. They were all the points Santiago Gonzalez scored, yet he remained the team’s top scorer.
Cole said the game plan didn’t change when he learned Lopez wasn’t playing.
“Obviously, with a great player like Jonah, it makes it harder to do,” Cole said. “But we were going to have the same approach either way.”
Cole added that he appreciated the welcome the team received from Rio Grande athletic director Pete Pino and Armendariz. The Ravens coach even congratulated and wished Cole and his players well after the game as they walked to the team bus.
“He was great to us, nothing but class,” Cole said. “We appreciate him.”
With a major hurdle cleared, Santa Fe High can no focus on Los Lunas, with a chance to get a second win over the Tigers this season.
It beats worry about scoring corrections and angry fans.