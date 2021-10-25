For the past couple of months, the Santa Fe High girls soccer program rode a high-octane offense that could score from any place with practically anyone.
Starting Tuesday evening, the defense will state its case.
An unprecedented 2021 season presented an unparalleled offensive attack that set a school record for most goals in a season with 143. It is an attack that is multi-pronged, as five players recorded at least 10 goals and 10 assists on the season.
Yet, for all the success of Jazzi Gonzalez, the team’s leading scorer with 39 goals, there is the spirited leadership of senior defender Breanne Sanchez. She is a part of a back line that has allowed a school-record five goals on the season, which is a big reason the Demons are 19-1, co-District 5-5A champions and the fifth seed for the Class 5A State Tournament.
Sanchez said she reminds the players prior to every match to compete as if it was the last time they get play.
“Just leave everything out there 100 percent,” Sanchez said. “I always say to them I want them crawling on the field because they tried so hard.”
That 100 percent effort will be needed Tuesday as Santa Fe High takes on No. 12 Las Cruces, which is 14-6 this season, at 5:30 p.m. at Ivan Head Stadium in a 5A opening-round match.
While the offense has received plenty of headlines, Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said the defense will determine how long the Demons stay alive in the bracket.
“We’ve just been working on tempo — putting high pressure on our defenders and having our defenders put high pressure on our forwards when we have the ball,” said Najaka, who is in his first season with the program.
The Demons’ defense has done its job, recording 17 shutouts and allowing just three teams to score during the season. Najaka acknowledged a soft nondistrict schedule, in which the Demons played seven playoff teams but only one in its class, contributed to the gaudy numbers.
The Demons did face a pair of challenging matches against Albuquerque High, last year’s 5A runner-up and the 11th seed in this year’s tournament, during 5-5A play. The two teams split the series, as the Demons won the first matchup 1-0 on Sept. 22 before the Lady Bulldogs rebounded with a 3-2 win in double overtime at home on Oct. 9.
Demons junior goalkeeper Molly Wissman said the defenders needed a few minutes to adjust to the speed of the Lady Bulldogs’ attack, reminding themselves not to be overly aggressive pushing forward to assist in the offensive end.
“One of our problems was pressure coverage against Albuquerque High, but we adjusted pretty quickly,” Wissman said. “Bree is super technical because she didn’t always play center [fullback]. She also played forward a little bit. So, she likes to dribble a lot in the back, which can be a little dangerous.
“But even I like to dribble in the back during those games. It is just a switch in our brain we need to make.”
Practices have been the best way the Demons defense has stayed sharp, as it has to defend one of the best attacks in the state. Sanchez said she has played with two of the other defenders for the past couple of years — sophomores Lauren Mudge and Ruby Reyes Tapia — and the communication they developed over time has been crucial.
“We haven’t had that much pressure, except for Albuquerque High,” Sanchez said. “In practice, we just make sure we go at it 110 percent when going up against our midfield and forwards. All of them are super-talented players, so being able to go up against them keeps us at a high level.”
Wissman said she has tried to keep herself mentally prepared by playing in goal against the school’s top-seeded boys team when it practices shooting. She also has a personal ’keeper coach who helps her with technique and the mental side of her game.
However, she admitted the lack of competitive match experience outside of the Albuquerque High matches has her a little nervous.
“There’s game practice and then there’s normal practice,” Wissman said. “You can only make it so realistic at practice — the drills and stuff — so the best practice is in games. With that little action, I am a little nervous, but I am doing what I can on my own.
“I feel ready, but it’s still a little nerve-wracking since I haven’t been getting a lot of in-game practice.”
Wissman and the rest of the defense will get that in-match experience starting Tuesday — and they will have to learn quickly.
