The St. Michael's Horsemen did something for the Santa Fe High Demons no other team could.
They forced the Demons to trust each other.
When St. Michael's outhustled, outclassed and outmaneuvered Santa Fe High on Dec, 3 by a 47-37 score to win the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament, the result exposed a Demons' raw nerve.
They were a team that didn't play together, especially when things weren't going well. They weren't patient on offense, and they missed easy shots in transition.
In short, the Demons looked nothing like the team they envisioned.
On Friday night, the Santa Fe High engine purred like a dream. The Demons hit five of their first six shots and never cooled off in a convincing 79-57 win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Overall, Santa Fe High (4-2) connected on 27 of 40 shots — 67.5-percent — from the field. The team even hit a season-best nine 3-pointers, including four from senior wing Santi Montoya.
The difference was the team was more in sync offensively. And it started with finding the Demons logo emblazoned in the paint.
"Coach [Zack Cole] just told us to get to the logo, and everything would just open up," Montoya said. "That's what we did."
If anyone embodied that mindset, it was 6-foot-4 senior post Rob Martinez. In the first matchup against the Horsemen, he had just two points as he was saddled with foul trouble.
Martinez was much more aggressive in the rematch, scoring on a drive from the wing 90 seconds into the game and scoring nine of his game-high 22 points in the opening quarter. When he knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:40 left in the first quarter, Santa Fe High forged an 18-10 lead that was never really threatened.
Demons junior guard Lukas Turner said the team made a concerted effort to move the ball more crisply and avoided letting it stay in one player's hands too long. The ball movement opened driving lanes and made it easier to get the ball to Martinez in the low post.
"It's no longer about 'me,' it's about 'we,' ” Turner said. "We're more of team. It's all of us now."
Cole said the loss was a galvanizing moment for the team, as it opened up some players' eyes about how to better handle adversity.
"We thought [the loss] could be a good thing, depending on how we handled it," Cole said. "We emphasized the right things and the boys bought in, and it showed in the next game against [Albuquerque St. Pius X, a 64-35 win]."
Even after a tough 53-47 loss Tuesday at Rio Rancho, the Demons felt like a corner has been turned, and they showed it against their Siringo Road rivals. Turner drafted off of Martinez's hot start by scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter. He helped grow the lead to 35-19 on his transition bucket with 2:36 left in the opening half.
Even though St. Michael's scored seven of the last nine points of the half to get within 37-26, the Demons never panicked. They charged out of the second-half gate with a 19-3 run that was capped by Martinez's breakaway layup to make it 56-29 at the 3:21 mark.
Even Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia was impressed by the Demons' offensive display.
"When they're making shots, it's hard to beat a team," Garcia said. "Everything was falling in for them — the 3s, the 2s. Tonight was one of the worst defensive performances we've had in a while. We still played well, but we were a step slow."
St. Michael's tried a variety of defenses, but the only thing that seemed to have a significant impact on Santa Fe High was pressure. The Horsemen used a full-court press that forced four turnovers in the final 3 minutes of the third quarter. That fueled a 13-2 run that trimmed the margin to 58-42 on Tavon Lozada's layup off an Adam Montoya layup 18 seconds into the fourth.
The lead was further trimmed to 64-49 on Adam Montoya's triple from the with with 5:29 left, and he followed with a steal in the backcourt. But Marco C'de Baca missed a short jumper, and the Demons reeled off 10 unanswered points, which included the last of Santi Montoya's 3s for a 72-51 lead with 3:48 left.
For the Horsemen, it was the third straight loss after a 4-0 start. Garcia, though, said the losing streak was not as important to him as the effort he saw from his team that didn't wane despite the huge deficit.
"It's early in the season," Garcia said. "We got Albuquerque High [on Tuesday], and I told these guys that we have the hands-down toughest schedule in the state. So, I'm not worried at all."
Santa Fe High, meanwhile, has a chance to carry momentum into the Christmas break. Rio Rancho Cleveland comes to town Tuesday, and a win could further embolden this new era of trust.
"We used the word 'momentum' in the locker room afterward," Cole said. "The season provides opportunities for you to grab momentum, and Tuesday is a great chance for us to hold onto it."
And when the season is said and done, it could be said the Horsemen win might have been the best thing for the Demons.