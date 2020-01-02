Go big or go home.
That was the challenge the Santa Fe High Demons faced Thursday night, going up against a big, athletic, physical Rio Rancho Cleveland Storm team that has yet to taste defeat this season.
Unfortunately, the Demons’ bigs, Fedonta “JB” White and P.J. Lovato, went to the bench early and often, which left the Cleveland big men to feast upon what was left.
The duo of Tre Watson III and Nathan Hasberry combined for 37 points and 13 rebounds while the Storm dominated the glass with 34 rebounds overall to fashion a 70-58 win in Rio Rancho.
A 14-0 run in the fourth quarter saw Santa Fe High cut a 65-42 deficit to 65-56 with a little more than a minute left, but it was merely a mild threat compared to what Cleveland (11-0) did for much of the game. The Storm’s big men forced White, who returned to the lineup after missing a game with a knee injury, and Lovato to the sidelines with three and two fouls, respectively, in the first half. White and Lovato missed much of the third quarter when they each added another foul to their tally.
That proved to be the telling blow as the Storm reeled off 12 straight points to build a 59-38 lead on Hasberry’s pair of free throws with 6:04 left in the game. Cleveland head coach Sean Jimenez marveled at his team’s defensive effort, which kept the Demons (10-3) bottled up until their spurt brought them back to within shouting distance.
It starts with controlling the boards, which the Storm did by a 36-22 count.
“I think we have one of the biggest, toughest teams in the state,” Jimenez said. “So, we should control the glass no matter who we’re playing against. And we had foul trouble, too. Nate Hasberry scored 17 points in the second half and really didn’t play in the first half. He’s one of our best scorers. It was a tough game, but we expect to win the glass every night.”
White left the game just before the 6-minute mark of the opening quarter with two fouls, then earned his third on a charge with less than 2 minutes left in the opening half. He picked up his fourth foul just 1:18 into the second half and didn’t see the court again until the fourth. White managed just 10 points and five rebounds on a frustrating night.
“The refs, they weren’t on my side, but it’s all good,” White said. “I can’t do nothing about it. We just got to bounce back Saturday [against Albuquerque Academy]. We’re looking forward to playing them again because they are a great team and we want to play against the best because it gets us better.”
Lovato managed 12 points, with eight coming in the second half, but he grabbed only four rebounds — a far cry from the double-digit figures he normally racks up.
His active body was missed at times in the paint. Demons head coach Zack Cole used sophomores Carlos Quintana, Elefio Benavidez and Joseph Lopez Ramos during key stretches, but they seemed overwhelmed by the Storms’ athleticism and aggressiveness in the post. It was almost as if the moment was too big for them.
That tentativeness also seeped into the Demons’ ball-handling, as they committed 21 turnovers on the day — 14 coming in the second half.
“It’s frustrating when you can’t get into a rhythm,” Cole said. “When we have to sub in guys and the opponents know it, they turn the heat up. And some of [the turnovers] were just careless. That’s just letting the moment get to you a little bit, and not trusting yourself and your teammates like you should.”
Despite all of the problems Santa Fe High encountered, Cleveland only led 47-38 after Cruz Martinez knocked down a sideline 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the third quarter. But the Demons went cold, missing on their next six shots as Cleveland’s next 18 points came on eight shots inside of 5 feet and two free throws.
When Watson scored on a scoop layup with 4:52 left, the Storm were up 65-43. Martinez said a lot of the issues for Santa Fe High came from a lack of courage on the defensive end.
“It was like they would drive and instead of people stepping to the bucket, people would open up and give them the wide-open lane,” said Martinez, who finished with 12 points.
And the Storm were in a taking mood.
After all, they played big, and sent the Demons home with plenty to think about.
