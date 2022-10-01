What happened: Down 2-0 in the first half to the Jaguars in a District 5-5A match at Jaguar Field on Saturday, Santa Fe High battled its way back. Capital clogged the penalty box with players, so the Demons had to show patience and unselfishness to rally. It took awhile for that to happen.
“When a team packs it down, you have to try to pull them out of position,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said, “so, they can’t sit there in the back and wait. They have to react and clear balls out.”
Nathan Kingston scored a goal later in the first half to halve the margin, then the Anderson brothers — Max and Cy — scored in the second, with Max breaking the tie late in the match.
Top players: The Anderson each had a goal and an assist, while Kingston had a goal.
What’s next: The Demons (12-2 overall, 4-0 in 5-5A) have Albuquerque Rio Grande at home Wednesday to cap the first half of the district season. Capital (3-8, 0-4) heads to Albuquerque Manzano on the same day.
St. Michael’s 5, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: Freshman Allan Rosales spent the weekend setting the tone for the Horsemen. A day after scoring in the first minute of a 7-0 win over Socorro, he scored in the fourth minute of a nondistrict match against the Dragons at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The Horsemen built the lead to 2-0 before putting the match away in the second half.
“We had a lot of shots, a lot of chances,” St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said.
Top players: Trevor Erickson recorded a hat trick to boost his goal total to 23 on the season. Aiden Gonzales had a goal and an assist, while Elijah Gutierrez had a pair of assists.
What’s next: The Horsemen (11-2) take on Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday at home in a key District 2-1A/3A match. Monte del Sol (3-5) heads to Salvador Perez Field to play Tierra Encantada in a District 5-1A/3A match on the same day.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 8, Capital 0
What happened: The Demonettes continued their collision course with Albuquerque High for the 5-5A lead, dominating the Lady Jaguars at Santa Fe High. Asha Smelser had a pair of goals early that led to a 5-0 halftime lead. Santa Fe High was without striker Jazzi Gonzalez, who sat out the contest. The Demonettes had 22 shots on goal for the day.
Top players: Smelser had four goals and four assists on the day. Meliya Gharrity added a pair of first-half goals, while Lily Earnest had a goal and two assists.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (8-4-2, 3-0-1) takes on Albuquerque Rio Grande on the road Wednesday. Capital (2-9-1, 1-3) plays Albuquerque Manzano on the same day.