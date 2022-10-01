Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 3, Capital 2

What happened: Down 2-0 in the first half to the Jaguars in a District 5-5A match at Jaguar Field on Saturday, Santa Fe High battled its way back. Capital clogged the penalty box with players, so the Demons had to show patience and unselfishness to rally. It took awhile for that to happen.

