Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 7, Taos 0
What happened: It was homecoming day for Demons junior Alex Waggoner, who played at Taos before transferring to Santa Fe over the summer, but the weather almost stole the show. The match stopped after about 4 minutes because of lightning, and rain dominated the skies when it resumed around 7 p.m. Despite that, Santa Fe High dominated play and jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the break. Demons head coach Chris Eadie said he was pleased with his team’s passing against the Tigers’ ball pressure, as the ball moved quickly around the field with little dribbling.
“I think we got better as the game progressed with our passing and our possession,” Eadie said.
Top players: Waggoner continued his scoring onslaught as he recorded four goals and an assist to up his total to 19 goals on the season. Mike Wissman had a pair of goals and three assists, while Jack Joseph had a nice one-touch shot for the other Santa Fe High goal.
What’s next: The Demons (5-0) play Albuquerque Hope Christian at home Tuesday. Taos returns to the pitch on Sept. 14 against Alamosa, Colo.
St. Michael’s 2, Los Lunas 0
What happened: In a matchup between a pair of 2019 state champions, the Horsemen (1A-3A champions) got past the Tigers (4A champs) thanks to strong passing and solid defense. A pair of Trevor Erickson goals in the second half paved the way for St. Michael’s, but head coach Mike Feldewert said his team needs some work in finishing scoring chances.
“We had two shots on goal and we scored on both of them,” Feldewert said. “We had a number of other shots but not on goal. Clearly, that needs to be our focus over the next couple of weeks.”
Top players: Erickson provided the offensive spark, but Feldewert said the Horsemen back line and goalkeeper Daniel Benavidez were stout all match long, despite the rain. Benavidez had a save in which he slipped and fell on his back, but used his right arm to block a shot and save it.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (3-3) takes on Albuquerque Bosque School on Sept. 8 in Albuquerque.
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, N.M. School for the Deaf 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons won the first of two matches on consecutive days as they used strong serving to dispatch the Lady Roadrunners, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, in Larson Gymnasium. Daisy Ortiz recorded 14 service points, June Martinez added 12 and Alegra Vierra had 11.
Top players: Krista Terrazas had a team-high nine kills, while Martinez added five. Ortiz had five aces among her 14 services points.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (2-1) head to Prep Gymnasium to take on Santa Fe Prep on Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.