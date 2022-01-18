For a District 5-5A boys basketball opener, Tuesday night’s matchup between Albuquerque High and Santa Fe High had the atmosphere of a summer scrimmage.
The crowd was small, spread out and muted for the most part, and the action on the court seemed to mirror that. With maybe 700 brave souls in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, the school’s first home game under tightened COVID-19 protocols seemed more somber and exciting, even as the Demons overcame a slow, sloppy start to pull out a 62-44 win to open district play.
There were no concerns for Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme and Santa Fe High athletic director Estrella Flores about having to talk with many people about spreading out, keeping their distance and wearing their masks.
Last week, the school district announced it would limit gym capacity at Santa Fe High and Capital to 75 percent of its maximum and close the concession stands to help battle the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21,305 cases over the past four days. Santa Fe County had 1,806 cases during that stretch.
The crowd didn’t require much policing, as fans sat spread out in the lower bowl. The concession stand, usually a hotbed for activity during a game, was closed to help ensure spectators kept their masks over their faces and not under their chins.
“I had to tell two people to wear their masks,” Ducharme said. “And one, before I could even tell him, was like, ‘Sorry, I’m sorry! I got it.’ I was really proud of everybody — although I thought the concession stand [closure] helped.”
While spectators did their part, it was clear the most recent surge of cases also had an effect on crowd sizes.
The cavernous gym, which holds about 3,500 people, made the sparse crowd feel even smaller since the upper-bowl bleachers were pulled out to help spread people out.
Even before the district’s new mandates, the Jan. 8 game against Clovis in which the school retired the jersey of late basketball star and 2020 Santa Fe High graduate Fedonta “JB” White had a crowd that totaled barely more than 1,000 people.
Demons head coach Zack Cole said people are being careful about going to games, and online streaming of games makes it easier for fans to stay at home and ride out the current wave. He added that each district is handling the surge differently, which can make it hard for fans of opponents to decide if they want to take a road trip.
Albuquerque Public Schools announced Tuesday it will not allow fans at its athletic events starting Wednesday through Feb. 1. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s has not made any adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols, which means no cap on seating capacity and the concession stand continues to operate.
“I think there is maybe some uncertainty about what’s going on — if you can go or not,” Cole said. “With the availability of watching all these games online, it’s not a hard decision for them. A lot of people are getting sick, so a lot of people are staying home.”
Cole and the Demons noted the side effect of the dearth of spectators. Cole said the atmosphere reminded him of summer scrimmages, which are more relaxed than during the regular season. Elijah Apodaca, Santa Fe High’s senior wing, noticed even the student section was noticeably smaller and much less exuberant.
“I hope this all clears up, because it really sucks,” Apodaca said. “But we just got to focus on the game.”
Focus was definitely lacking in the first quarter, as Santa Fe High (14-2 overall, 1-0 in 5-5A) seemed more content to play at the Bulldogs’ slower pace. At one point, Cole admonished his team for walking the ball up the court after a steal instead of pressing the issue.
Albuquerque High (5-10, 0-1) was content with the Demons’ nonchalance, taking a 14-10 lead into the second quarter and holding a 20-19 advantage when Marquez King drained a 23-foot 3-pointer with 1:22 left in the half.
“We respect the heck out of them, which is why we give them so much attention in our scouting report,” Cole said. “But we got to go. We gotta be us. We gotta make them guard us and the way we play.”
Santa Fe High did just that starting in the second quarter and lived off of Bulldogs turnovers. Its press forced seven turnovers in the quarter, and Apodaca thrived off of them, in particular, scoring his team’s first nine points in the second.
Apodaca, who has been in a bit of shooting slump recently, said his shot might come and go, but he can always play hard-nosed defense.
“I feel like defense gets me going,” said Apodaca, who had a team-high 17 points. “We were just trying to get into their guards and make things difficult for them to get into the middle [of the court]. We just tried to start our run on defense and were able to build our run off of that.”
The turning point came right after King’s basket, as Santa Fe High scored the last six points of the first half, and the first four of the third quarter to build a 29-20 lead when Elefio Benavidez hit the second of two free throws at the 6:21 mark.
The Bulldogs never got closer than eight points, as they turned the ball over nine times in the second half.
King led all scorers with 21 points, while P.J. Lovato added 12 points for the Demons.
