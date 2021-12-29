RIO RANCHO
Diego Ortiz is a prime example of what a big man is in the Santa Fe High program.
The Demons’ 6-foot-2 senior forward can do just about anything needed on the basketball court. He’s the point man at the top of Santa Fe High’s press, where his speed, hustle and long arms create chaos for opposing teams, and easy transition opportunities for him and the rest of his teammates.
On the offensive end, he is a scoring threat in the paint and from the perimeter, which fits perfectly in a Demons’ attack that stretches defenses to cover every inch of the court. Ortiz averages 15 points per game on a team that has multiple ways to score, but he has turned into a reliable option.
That trend continued Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Jaelene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic at Rio Rancho High School. Ortiz scored 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter to help Santa Fe High advance to the championship game with a 61-46 win over Albuquerque Hope Christian. The Demons (11-1) will play the host Rams, which beat Española Valley, 62-57, in the other semifinal, for the tournament title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ortiz, much like the rest of the team, is more concerned about being a part of a winning program than being the sole reason for it.
“I’m just trying to help my team,” Ortiz said. “It’s not just for me. I do it for my team to get us better and do whatever we can to score points.”
When Ortiz is doing his part on both ends of the court, points seem to come easily. The Demons are averaging 60 points per game with a pressing, uptempo style that accentuates their speed and length. Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said Ortiz sets the tone with his almost limitless energy that seems to wear opponents down.
“He benefits scoringwise because of the effort he gives on the defensive side of the ball,” Cole said. “He is at the point of the press for us, and he is a guy that can grab a rebound and take off on the break on his own. He’s super aggressive and just relentless.”
Ortiz matches energy with speed that takes smaller guards by surprise. Even when teams break the press initially, they have to be aware of Ortiz swooping in from behind to poke the ball away and start Santa Fe High’s break.
“He keeps his speed as the group plays minutes,” Cole said. “Other kids get tired, but he doesn’t. He just keeps going. He’s like the Energizer bunny.”
Ortiz had three steals in the first half against the Huskies, who turned over the ball 10 times to let the Demons build a 32-19 lead at halftime. He also scored eight points in the last 3:22 of the first quarter to lead a 15-4 scoring run that turned a 7-6 lead into a 22-10 advantage Hope Christian (4-4) couldn’t dent.
That included a pair of 3-pointers as he was left open by a scrambling Huskies defense that lost track of him. Ortiz said his shooting stroke has always been solid, but he is learning how to create space in the low post. However, he makes up for that with hustle, which gives him plenty of second and third chances if the first time doesn’t work out.
He is fearless, however, at shooting when he’s open.
“I take [the perimeter shot] when I feel like it,” Ortiz said. “Once I start feeling it, I just start going. And once I go, I just can’t stop.”
That “can’t stop, won’t stop” attitude might be challenged by the Rams, who showed they could slow down the Demons in a 44-40 Demons win Dec. 14. Cole said Rio Rancho was successful at speeding up the Demons to the point where they were taking ill-advised shots when they didn’t have the advantage.
It’s been a weak link Santa Fe High has focused on, and Cole said he is eager to see how that has progressed in the rematch.
“We need to attack the pressure together,” Cole said. “It can’t be one or two players bearing that weight and feeling they need to do it themselves. We need to be organized before we attack them and just play together.”
Rio Rancho 62, Española Valley 57
The Sundevils began their journey without 6-foot-7 senior post Ollie Fell, who head coach Gabe Martinez said was dismissed from the team after Tuesday’s 56-44 win over El Paso Socorro for unspecified reasons.
Fell fouled out of the game against the Bulldogs, then earned a technical foul for his demonstrative behavior after the disqualification.
Fell’s absence was felt almost immediately, because 6-foot-5 post Melaki Jones picked up three fouls in the first half and played sparingly in the second half before fouling out.
Foul trouble was everywhere for both teams, who combined for 47 fouls. Jones, Ricky Padilla, Marin Rodriguez and Jonah Coriz saw significant time on the bench in the third quarter, but Martinez lauded the spirited effort of the reserves who helped the Sundevils hold a 52-51 lead with less than 5 minutes left in the game.
“No matter what happened and what rotation we had out there, they showed that we can be competitive,” Martinez said.
However, the Rams (4-4) tightened up their defense down the stretch, using a crucial 9-1 spurt to take a 60-53 lead after Keagan Caton hit a pair of free throws with 1:04 left.
Española (11-3) will face Hope Christian for third place at 5 p.m.
