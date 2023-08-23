Chris Eadie’s worst fears were about to be realized, and the Santa Fe High Demons hadn’t even played a boys soccer match yet.
As the Demons’ fifth-year head coach watched an intrasquad scrimmage between the varsity and junior varsity, he moaned in disgust when junior forward Chris Solano limped off the field.
“Could this day get any worse?” Eadie muttered as Solano went to the sideline to stretch out his right leg.
Eadie was already mentally trying to figure out how a team lacking in quality depth would handle losing the team’s leading scorer — even if it was for a short while. But as quickly as his mood darkened, it did an about-face 5 minutes later when Solano jogged back onto the field and needed seconds to score the varsity’s lone goal in the 30-minute contest.
It was a good finish to what looked like a rough day, but Eadie expressed encouragement about his team’s performance against a juiced-up JV squad that had former Demons midfielders Evan Eadie and Max Anderson on its side.
However, Eadie emphasized to his young, inexperienced squad an invaluable key to the 2023 season: communication.
“I think me and the other veterans on the varsity team, I think we’re working our hardest to be as loud as we can and support the younger players,” said Demons senior defender Beckham Sayer. “Once we can figure out who our leaders are, we can get our younger players to open up a little bit more and feel comfortable with the varsity team. Then, we’ll move the ball around a lot better and a lot quicker.”
The more the Demons talk to each other and show field awareness, the better their chances will be at competing against some quality opponents this season. Eadie is more cautious in his optimism about the upcoming season because some of the players, while talented, are inexperienced at the varsity level.
“We only return four starters and five or six guys with varsity experience,” Eadie said. “But they’re gonna remember what’s happened in the past and that, with effort, they can develop that team chemistry and find a way to create their own identity and path.”
After a magical, two-year run in which the program won its first state title and reached the Class 5A semifinals, the enthusiasm surrounding the boys soccer program is more guarded — perhaps even muted to a degree. The Demons again have to replace key pieces that helped them get one step away from playing for the Class 5A title for the second straight year.
But where seven seniors stepped into leadership roles last season to offset the loss of 10 graduating players in 2021, Santa Fe High is relying more on juniors and sophomores to fill those holes. That could lead to more bumps in the road during the nondistrict season, but the Demons feel they are capable of contending in District 5-5A — if not for the 5A title.
“I saw that chemistry develop last year, and I hope it happens again this year,” Eadie said. “I mean, we lost seven, eight starters and some really good players, and that’s twice in a row that’s happened to us now.”
Senior defender Beckham Sayer said the team is still trying to find its identity. but believes that will come in time.
We’re just taking this slow, just trying to figure out who our strongest players are,” Sayer said. “Last year, obviously we had a strong team that made it to the semifinals and we also had a lot of strong players coming off the bench. This year, we have our strong players on the field but we don’t have the strongest players coming off the bench but I think we can do good this year.”
If anything, Demons head coach Chris Eadie sees strength in his team’s attack and the back line. Returning are a pair of juniors who keyed the offensive attack in Chris Solano and Cy Anderson. They were the top two scorers last season, with Solano scoring 16 goals in just 17 matches. Anderson was right on his tail with 15, to go along with five assists, as Santa Fe High had more weapons at its disposal last year.
Not to be forgotten is senior midfielder Nathan Kingston, who had seven goals and dished out eight assists, topping all returning players.
“It’s a bit different, but we’re going to give it the best we’ve got,” Solano said. “Hopefully, we can get some [good] results due to our hard work, our training, and our intensity.”
Defensively, the Demons will be strong, with Sayer and a cast of juniors in Asael Perez and Alan Perez on the back line and Santa Fe Prep transfer Pavel Burnett in goal.
The cloudy outlook for this season is because of the hole in the center midfield. Losing Evan Eadie to graduation and Pablo Canivell to Spain after he spent a year as an exchange student hurt that part of the lineup.
The uncertainty surrounding the midfield grew when junior Evan Martinez broke his right leg during a summer scrimmage against Albuquerque Volcano Vista. The injury was so gruesome he had a steel rod inserted in his leg. The good news is Martinez was back on his feet, watching his team scrimmage. The bad news is he is more than likely going to miss the rest of the season.
Eadie said the nondistrict season will be dedicated to finding the most effective lineup.
“Having this youthful and inexperienced group — at least at the varsity level — coming forward, who is going to step up?” Eadie said. “I don’t know. I’m not sure. I have a few ideas, but I’m not sure.”
While the 2023 outlook might not be as rosy as the past two seasons, Eadie is encouraged the uncertainty should be a one-year blip. Santa Fe High should get a pair of transfers from St. Michael’s in Jonathan Wheeler, a second-team Class 1A/3A All-State defender, and Joaquin Esquibel who will be eligible in 2024.
Combined with the returning players who will be upperclassmen by then and a fully healed Martinez, the Demons could find themselves back in the conversation as one of the top teams in 5A.
This year? They aren’t counting out a surprising run like the 2022 gang cobbled together, but they won’t be afterthoughts, either.