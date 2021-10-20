Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 9, Capital 2
What happened: The Demons continued their dominance in District 5-5A play, jumping out to a 6-0 lead at the half and never looking back at Jaguar Field. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said it was a nice prelude to the district finale at home against Albuquerque Rio Grande, as the Demons seek to go 10-0 in the district and earn a top-four seed in the Class 5A State Tournament. "A lot is on the line for both teams," Eadie said. "It should be an entertaining game."
Top players: While Alex Waggoner continued his excellence with three goals, the Demons were determined to give senior defender Silas Ropp his first goal of the season. Eadie moved Ropp to forward for the second half and it paid off midway through it. Mike Wissman had pair of goals and assists.
What's next: Santa Fe High (18-1 overall) plays the Ravens at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Capital 0
Santa Fe High 11, Capital 0
What happened: The Demons played a match and half in one afternoon as they swept the Lady Jaguars to finish the District 5-5A season at home. the doubleheader was necessary to make up the postponed Oct. 2 match when Capital did not have enough players. The opener lasted 76 minutes before Santa Fe High secured the mercy-rule goal, but the nightcap went to half as Santa Fe High made quick work. The Demons finished the regular season outscoring their opponents by a staggering 143-5 margin with 17 shutouts.
Top players: Jazzi Gonzalez had a combined five goals and even served in goal for the first half of the opener. Allison Segura-Maze recorded hat tricks in both matches, while defender Breann Sanchez scored her first goal of the season.
What's next: The Class 5A State Tournament, as Santa Fe High finished the season 19-1 overall and no worse than tied for first at 9-1 in 5-5A.
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons earned their first District 2-2A win with a sweep of the Lady Alacranes in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. "I thought we played really well," Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said.
Top players: Krista Terrazas had a team-high 17 kills for Monte del Sol. Daisy Ortiz recorded 16 digs to lead the defensive side, and added five aces from the service line.
What's next: The Lady Dragons (5-11 overall, 1-2 in 2-2A) travel to Estancia Thursday for a district match. Tierra Encantada (1-10, 0-2) plays Albuquerque Menaul on Oct. 26.
