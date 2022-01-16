Things are getting interesting for Santa Fe High senior Martell Mora.
He wrapped up his prep football career in the fall by rushing for 17 touchdowns and 1,230 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. It led to numerous postseason accolades and made him the target of multiple college recruiters.
As of this weekend, he said he’d been offered 12 opportunities. The latest was a spot as a preferred walk-on at New Mexico State. That opportunity came to light Friday, the same day he competed as a wrestler with the Demons at the Joe Vivian Classic at Albuquerque High.
Mora said he’ll take a little more time to make his decision, but getting partial scholarship offers to Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico, plus a spot at NMSU to go along with interest from a few other schools is making that decision harder to finalize.
Mora is one of several Demons of last season’s six-win team to get significant looks from college recruiters. Late last week, Ben White announced he’d received an offer from Western New Mexico.
u u u
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases, due mostly to the omicron variant, has muddled up prep schedules, especially as teams prepare for the district season. Santa Fe Indian School rescheduled its opening week of District 2-3A boys and girls basketball games because it has yet to return to in-person learning.
Games scheduled with Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas were moved to February as a result.
Los Alamos also halted athletics activity, as the school opted Wednesday to move to remote learning until Jan. 24. That means boys and girls District 2-4A openers against Moriarty will be rescheduled.
While Santa Fe Public Schools moved to remote learning last week, it did not force athletic programs to shut down. As of now, Capital and Santa Fe High will play their District 5-5A openers against Albuquerque High (Santa Fe High) and Albuquerque Rio Grande (Capital).
u u u
Speaking of Albuquerque Rio Grande, its boys and girls basketball programs are in the midst of a season-long road trip as its home gym undergoes renovation. When the Lady Ravens play Capital for their district opener, they will do so on the road Wednesday instead of Tuesday at home.
Normally, boys and girls teams play 5-5A games on the same day, with one team playing at home and the other on the road at the same opponents’ home court. Because that is not possible for Rio Grande, the teams will play consecutive days at the opponent’s home court.
The Rio Grande-Capital boys game will take place Tuesday, while the girls play the following day. When the teams meet again next month, the boys game will take place Feb. 3, and the girls Feb. 4.
u u u
One of prep basketball’s more colorful characters is nearing a career milestone. Manny Romero is sitting on 398 career wins as a head coach after more than a quarter century at Mora, Robertson and Peñasco.
Known for his intense glare and equally intense attention to detail, the buzz-cut coaching icon led Mora to the Class 2A state championship in 1998 and 2005. If you ever attended a Rangers game back in those days, you’re sure to remember Romero for his boot-stomping ways on the sideline. In crowded gyms with overpowering fan noise, he was always able to get his players’ attention by stomping his boots on the hardwood, a sound that clearly cracked above anything the fans had to offer.
In later years he has gone with the gym-shoes look, an aesthetic that works just as well with his no-nonsense glare.
Romero’s in his first season back at Mora. He coached at Robertson for nine seasons, winning 136 games and leading the Cardinals to the Class 3A semifinals last season and in 2016, when they were beaten by West Las Vegas in a memorable Meadow City showdown.
u u u
And then there were four.
With district play having started or about to start, only four boys basketball teams remain perfect in the win-loss column. Two of them are in Class 5A, making for some interesting “If the playoffs started tomorrow” contemplation.
Santa Fe High’s District 2-5A opener is set for Tuesday against Albuquerque High. The Demons, at 12-2 overall, are already making a strong case as a top-four seed come state tournament time. A glance at the 5A standings has a top-heavy bracket led by undefeated Las Cruces (17-0) and Volcano Vista (16-0), with heavy district favorites in Hobbs (16-2), Farmington (15-1) and the Demons (12-2) close behind.
Never forget Atrisco Heritage, La Cueva, Rio Rancho or defending champ Cleveland. Atrisco’s only losses are to Volcano Vista and La Cueva, while La Cueva’s only losses are to Atrisco and Volcano. Hobbs’ only losses are to Las Cruces and Odessa (Texas) Permian.
As fun as the state tournament always is, there may not be enough popcorn to get us through a 5A draw that will have Santa Fe High front and center.
u u u
While Gonzales Community School basked in the glory of winning the Santa Fe Public Schools seventh grade girls basketball tournament, the Milagro Middle School team it beat struggled with an obstacle before even playing in the championship game.
The team was unable to practice during the winter break, which curtailed its ability to prepare for its opponent, as the other half of the bracket was replayed Jan. 4-6. The tournament, which was scheduled to be completed in mid-December, replayed games because Turquoise Trail Charter School played with an eighth grader as it initially reached the championship game.
