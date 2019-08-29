Week 2 cannot get here fast enough. For those of you tired of the Las Vegas Robertson-Santa Fe High saga (feeling’s mutual), there are some good matchups to take your mind off of things.
Santa Fe High may actually be a favorite, St. Michael’s looks to surprise people and Capital wants to finish a game against Deming (last year’s game finished in a 14-all tie thanks to a never-ending series of thunderstorms).
Here’s the games to watch for this week:
Friday
Moriarty (0-1) at Santa Fe High (0-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Demons lost to Robertson, 6-0; Pintos lost to West Las Vegas, 25-6.
Overview: The Demons showed it they could move the ball against a formidable defense. But you can’t win if you can’t score. Luc Jaramillo has the make of a good quarterback, but potential has to turn into results for the rest of the skill players. The plus side is that the Santa Fe High defense gets to face another run-oriented offense in the Pintos’ Wing-T formation. Juniors Pedro Sandoval and Justin Carmona will lead the ground game, which dominated in last year’s 20-12 win, with the hopes of keeping the dual-threat Jaramillo off the field.
The favorite: Santa Fe High by 7.
Why: The Demons showed great improvement from last year, just on the defensive side of the ball. That should be enough this week.
Capital (1-0) at Deming (1-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Jaguars beat Crownpoint 55-0; Wildcats beat Gadsden, 26-19.
Overview: The Jaguars did what they were supposed to do against Crownpoint. The running duo of Luke Padilla and Gio Munoz combined for almost 250 yards on the ground, and the freshmen even scored twice in the second half. But that’s Crownpoint. The Wildcats have speed — lots of it. Senior Ceazer Chavez was a 1,000-yard rusher last year and had three touchdowns against the Panthers. Senior quarterback Jesse Varela is unproven, but he has a lot of weapons surrounding him. The good news: Friday’s forecast has sunshine with some clouds. The bad news: someone get SFPS a new activities bus. Capital is bringing just 32 players.
The favorite: Deming by 5.
Why: The Wildcats are the defending District 3-5A champion, and the Jaguars have yet to show they are championship mettle. That could change after this game.
Taos (1-0) at Los Alamos (1-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Tigers beat St. Michael’s, 33-19; Hilltoppers beat Española Valley, 21-6.
Overview: The Tigers showed they haven’t lost too much from last year’s championship team, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and playing the Horsemen even after that. Noah Armijo showed he is more than ready to be quarterback (217 passing yards, one touchdown) and senior Armando Valerio ran for 127 yards. The Tigers showed they will be more balanced this year. which is a bad thing for opponents. Los Alamos looked less than stellar against the Sundevils, but the Hilltoppers showed more versatility on offense.
The favorite: Taos by 10.
Why: It’s Taos. And it’s Los Alamos.
Saturday
Portales (1-0) at St. Michael’s (0-1)
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Last week: Rams beat Abq. Hope Christian, 22-13; Horsemen lost to Taos, 33-19.
Overview: The Rams are big — and they can throw! That’s a bad combination for St. Michael’s. Portales quarterback Baylor Diaz beat the Huskies deep with three touchdowns, while the Rams’ front line, headlined by Texas Tech-bound defensive end Philip Blidi, kept Hope Christian in check for most of the game. The Horsemen needed a quarter to get going, but their receivers showed they still need work on holding on to quarterback Lucas Coriz’s passes. Running back Ray Lynch suffered an ankle injury and might not play, meaning a receiver is going to slide over into the backfield.
The favorite: Portales by 10.
Why: They are bigger and stronger up front, and just a better football team right now. St. Michael’s is a work in progress, but should make things interesting.