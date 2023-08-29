Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 5, Santa Fe Prep 0

What happened: The Demons looked a little slow — maybe because of the grass at Prep's Sun Mountain Field. "It was heavy grass, wet from yesterday's rain and thick and sticky," Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. Thick and heavy gave way to the Demons' quicker pace in the second half, when they scored three times to pad a 2-0 halftime edge. Eadie said Santa Fe High let the ball do more of the work, as a quick passing game was more effective. A huge save by Demons senior goalkeeper Pasha Burnett when they led by only two goals was crucial in turning the tide.

