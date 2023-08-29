What happened: The Demons looked a little slow — maybe because of the grass at Prep's Sun Mountain Field. "It was heavy grass, wet from yesterday's rain and thick and sticky," Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. Thick and heavy gave way to the Demons' quicker pace in the second half, when they scored three times to pad a 2-0 halftime edge. Eadie said Santa Fe High let the ball do more of the work, as a quick passing game was more effective. A huge save by Demons senior goalkeeper Pasha Burnett when they led by only two goals was crucial in turning the tide.
Top players: Cy Anderson led Santa Fe High with a pair of goals, while Backham Sayer, Chris Solano and Luis Serrano each added a goal. Serrano and Sayer also recorded an assist.
What's next: Santa Fe High travels to Kirtland Central on Saturday. Santa Fe Prep (0-2) plays Bernalillo in the opener of Taos' Sangre de Cristo Classic at Eco Park on Friday.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 8, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Demonettes' Big Three continued their impressive onslaught to start the season. Lily Earnest and Elsa Ranney Smith both had hat tricks to lead the way, while Asha Smeler had a pair of goals and an assist. Santa Fe High built a 6-0 lead at the half and Earnest capped her hat trick with her team's only goals in the second half. "We moved the ball around well and created many scoring opportunities with 20 shots on frame," Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said.
Top players: Najaka said Santa Fe High's back line was strong in keeping Prep's attack from pushing forward. It showed as goalkeeper Kaya Schlesinger-Hanson only faced three shots in recording her fourth straight shutout.
What's next: The Demonettes (4-0) play at Farmington on Saturday. Santa Fe Prep (1-1) plays at Albuquerque Bosque School's Bobcat Classic against the host Lady Bobcats on Friday.
St. Michael's 3, Pojoaque Valley 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen opened their season with a shutout of the Elkettes on the hot turf of the Chris Peterson Memorial Complex.
Top players: Tara Schneider scored a goal off a direct kick, and Sophia Miera added a pair of goals to lead St. Michael's.
What's next: The Lady Horsemen has their home opener Thursday against Los Alamos. Pojoaque (1-3-1) plays at Capital on Sept. 6.
Volleyball
Capital 3, Navajo Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Jaguars opened their season in impressive fashion, as they swept the host Lady Eagles, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10.
Top players: If there is one thing Capital does well, it's pick up balls. Junior libero Jadyn Padilla recorded 16 digs to lead the defensive effort, while eighth grade defensive specialist Isabella Hernandez made her varsity debut with 11 digs. Senior middle hitter Sofia Cintron had 12 kills and seven blocks to lead the hitting attack, while Madelaine Portillo added eight kills and five blocks. Settter Layla Toya served eight aces.
What's next: Capital (1-0) heads to the Piedra Vista Tournament in Farmington on Friday.