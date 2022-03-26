ALBUQUERQUE — The tale of the tape doesn’t quite match the reality of the stats — not that it matters.
Standing 6 feet tall and tipping the scales at a scant 130 pounds, Santa Fe High’s C.J. Garcia is a veritable knuckle-dragging beast on the mound. Put a baseball in this lanky southpaw’s hands and he is, as one Demons coach said during Saturday’s nondistrict doubleheader at Cibola, a surgeon who delivers precision cuts to the opposing team’s lineup.
Garcia worked six strong innings in the opener, carrying the Demons into the final inning with the game knotted at 2-2. He allowed four hits, two earned runs, walked three and struck out seven in getting the no-decision.
Santa Fe High (7-8) lost both games in walk-off fashion. Cibola loaded the bases and scored the game winner in the opener on a fielder’s choice to third, the clinching run beating the throw to the plate.
The Demons then lost the nightcap, 7-6, on a wild pitch after taking a three-run lead into the final inning.
“We didn’t hit the best, and we could have done some things better, but we played a good [Class] 5A team and almost won both games, so there’s some good to come from this,” said Santa Fe High coach Ian Farris. “We’ve got the starting pitching to make ourselves competitive. We’ve got the district opener coming up, and I like the way things are looking.”
The Demons’ starting pitching features Garcia as the ace. With a fastball that touches 81 miles an hour, it’s a menu of tools that makes him so good. He has a curveball that Farris has found to have a 10-inch break. He has a changeup that is indecipherable from his heater when it leaves his hand.
“I also have a cutter but I don’t really use it all that much,” Garcia said. “I’ve gotta get used to throwing it, the grip and the release.”
Garcia credits Tim Campos with helping him develop his own style on the mound. Campos is a coach at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, a club circuit that has produced some of the state’s best players the last two decades.
What’s more, the club circuit has helped in even bigger ways. Often thrown to the wolves against top competition from New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Texas, Garcia said he learned how to train himself in the mental part of the game.
“For me, it’s helped a lot because I have had a lot of games where it’s bases loaded and stuff like that, times when it’s all working against me,” Garcia said. “I’ve figured out how to calm myself down. Take a step off, take a deep breath, keep the ball in the zone and relax. I never really knew how to do that until, you know, I’m put out there and have to deal with it.”
It has turned Garcia into a potential college recruit. It doesn’t hurt when he has the stats to back it up.
In 30 innings this season, he has struck out 52 batters and allowed just 10 earned runs while walking 12. His stats reached otherworldly status on March 11 during an appearance at a tournament in Aztec.
While the rest of New Mexico's sports world was distracted by the state basketball tournament in The Pit, Garcia was busy striking out 17 batters in a win over Rangeview High, a team in the Denver area. He worked six innings in a 9-1 win, meaning only one Rangeview batter put the ball in play for an out; the other 17 went down by K.
“Yeah, I’ve never had a day like that, not even in Little League,” Garcia said. “I mean, everything was working that day. Every pitch I threw did what I wanted. The fastball was tailing away and the curve was on.”
If the Demons hope to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2009, Garcia will surely have to play a huge role.
“Probably the most amazing thing about C.J. is, he’ll make adjustments to his delivery during the game,” Farris said. “Not many pitchers do that. He’ll change his windup if he gives up a couple early hits. He just finds a way to get batters off the ball and keep them guessing.”
Farris said if Garcia can pack a good 30-40 pounds onto his frame, he’ll be a legitimate Division I recruit, because it would likely mean the additional mass will push his fastball into the upper 80s before his senior season in 2023.
“As it is, he’s squeezed everything out of that body,” Farris said. “That he’s a lefty makes him even more attractive to college coaches. I’ve seen this before; he’s got the potential to pitch at the next level. It’s all up to him developing over the next year. He’s on his way.”
And so too, it seems, are the Demons.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.