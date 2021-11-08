Win one to play two.
That is the task 40 volleyball teams face when they hit the court Tuesday for the opening round of the state volleyball tournament.
For the first time since 2019, all five classes will field a 12-team, double-elimination postseason bracket. The difference, though, is that the opening round is now called a “play-in” match, with the winner advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals, when the double-elimination portion begins. The top four seeds in each class get a bye into the quarterfinals.
Santa Fe Indian School head coach Brian Gurule, whose No. 6 Lady Braves takes on No. 11 Zuni in the Pueblo Pavilion on Tuesday, said the new format adds pressure to the opening round.
“The big thing is we got to play [well],” Gurule said. “You have to play. If we play the way we’re capable of, we’ll be fine. And I know we’re capable of some good things.”
SFIS comes off a District 2-3A season in which it finished behind Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s, the top two seeds in 3A, in the standings to secure a home match. The Lady Braves have a potent hitting combo in senior Cameron Conners and sophomore Angelina Geissinger, but the emergence of junior Shade Phea-Young has added another weapon at the net.
Gurule said his team’s success will be determined by its passing and serving, which he said have improved but need to be more consistent.
“We have to stay focused and just play hard,” Gurule said.
Focus has been a key element Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams has emphasized since the season began. After a 3-7 start, the Demons are 10-1 and tied Los Lunas for the District 5-5A title.
Adams said the team has worked on trying to limit unforced errors that fed huge runs for foes early in the season. Those have been far and few between over the past five weeks.
“We’ve talked a lot about not letting anyone take big runs on us,” Adams said. “We work a lot in practice on not letting that happen. We have to keep the ball in system, and we can’t let teams take two, three, four points in a row on us.”
Santa Fe High nabbed the ninth seed and will play a familiar foe in No. 8 Albuquerque Sandia, which was a district opponent until realignment began in 2020. The two battled it out for the 5-5A title in 2019, but they are vastly different teams since then.
One face that should be familiar to Santa Fe High is Lady Matadors junior outside hitter Tori Scheler, who was a key reserve two seasons ago.
Santa Fe High counters with junior Ariana Anaya, who has been a pillar of consistency since the start of the district season. She has reached double-figures in kills since the start of 5-5A play and capped the spurt with 20 kills against Capital in a sweep Nov. 2.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe Prep will travel to Sandia Park for a 3A first-round match against East Mountain in an 8-vs.-9 matchup. The teams battled each other over five games Aug. 31, with the Blue Griffins rallying from a 2-1 deficit to win it in Prep Gymnasium.
In 4A, fifth-seeded Pojoaque Valley is coming off a heart-wrenching five-game loss to Los Alamos that helped the Lady Hilltoppers secure the District 2-4A title and the third overall seed.
The Elkettes take on No. 12 Kirtland Central in Ben Lujan Gymnasium.
Escalante, the sixth seed in the 2A bracket, puts its 13-match winning streak on the line when it takes on No. 11 Cloudcroft.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.