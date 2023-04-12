They have a pulse.
It’s faint, but it’s there.
Behind a pair of outstanding complete-game pitching performances, the Santa Fe High baseball team zapped a little life into its postseason hopes with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Manzano on Wednesday afternoon at Clyde Faucett Field.
At 12-7 overall, the Demons climbed out of the District 5-5A cellar with a 12-2 win in the opener and a 10-0 shutout in the nightcap. Both games ended after five innings via the mercy rule.
Coming in, Santa Fe High sat in a three-way tie for last with Manzano and Capital, four games behind district leaders Los Lunas, Rio Grande and Albuquerque High.
“We talked about needing wins in both games and the guys really came through,” said Demons coach Ian Farris. “We’d been a little shaky on defense lately and we hadn’t been hitting the ball the way we wanted to, so this was a good chance for us to do something and, you know, we kind of did.”
At 2-4 in the district, the Demons don’t have much time to turn things around. There are only six games left in the regular season and two of those are outside the district. They’ll likely need to win at least three of those four district games to have a realistic chance at landing an at-large bid to the Class 5A state tournament.
Heading into Wednesday, the Demons were No. 15 in the MaxPreps rankings, three spots higher than Albuquerque High. The Bulldogs’ sweep of Santa Fe High means, in theory, that the Demons can be no better than No. 16.
That scenario would leave them in a first-round series against top-ranked Rio Rancho.
None of that mattered much to C.J. Garcia. The Demons’ starting pitcher for the opener, the only thing he knew was that it was a must-win situation and it was he who was asked to deliver it.
He did, and he did it in style.
After surrendering hits to the first two batters — including a tough-luck double when Santa Fe High left fielder Brian Trujillo lost track of the ball with the sun directly in his face — Garcia began to settle down. He gave up two runs on three hits in that frame but wound up with three strikeouts.
He also self-corrected a hitch in his delivery, a minor adjustment that made him unhittable after that.
“It was just mechanics,” he said. “I was stumbling, kind of falling over. I was just trying to sit on my back leg more, trying to relax and throw strikes.”
He did plenty of that, striking out 12 in five innings. He struck out the side in the third and retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. He said he only used a fastball and curveball, ignoring an effective changeup that’s also in his arsenal.
The Demons took the lead in the bottom of the third, getting a two-run double to left from Ivan Ortega to make it 3-2. They broke the game wide open in the fourth, sending 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run outburst. Elijah King had a two-run single and Adan Alvarez had an RBI double to get things going.
Nicholas Sandoval, Trujillo and Gabriel Lomayestewa also drove home runs later in the frame, Trujillo’s two-run double to center following a two-run outfield error by Manzano.
The Demons had 13 hits in the game, three each from Trujillo and Lomayestewa.
The second game was nearly a carbon copy of the first. Starter Gabe Hartman went all five innings, giving up just one hit with eight strikeouts. The only hit he surrendered was a double down the left field line to Zach McCollough in the top of the third inning, and it proved to be the only time any Monarchs baserunner got past first base.
The game remained scoreless until the third inning when Alvarez came to the plate with the bases loaded and no one out. He launched a deep fly ball to left-center, bringing the entire Demons bench to its feet in anticipation of a grand slam.
Instead, Manzano centerfielder Andrew Coronado caught it as he made contact with the fence. It brought Lomayestewa home from third with the game’s first run.
“I wasn’t sure if it was going out but it would have hit the very top of the fence at the very least,” Farris said.
Alvarez batted again in the next inning and drew a walk to load the bases. Looking for another pitch to drive, he took ball four and frustratingly flipped his bat as he headed to first. The very next hitter, Ivan Ortega, smacked a ground-rule double to left that brought home two runs that were part of an eight-run outburst to open a 10-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Hartman. The senior lefthander was in total control the entire time, ending the game with a pair of strikeouts to complete the sweep and keep Santa Fe’s season alive.
“We were in a position where we needed two wins and we needed some great pitching,” Farris said. “To get out of here having used just two guys, I like what we were able to do. The guys responded, we hit the ball well and we had some solid defense. We’re alive and we’ve still got a chance.”