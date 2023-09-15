The “how” wasn’t that relevant for the Santa Fe High Demons on Friday night.
The “what” was all that mattered.
Santa Fe High removed itself from the list of winless teams in the state, relying on an offense that produced 415 yards and a defense that forced three turnovers to fend off a pesky Albuquerque Manzano team 42-31 at Ivan Head Stadium.
In a season that has been frustrating due to a 0-4 start highlighted by 18 turnovers, the Demons (1-4) weren’t interested in style points. They just needed to taste a win, which hadn’t happened since beating the Monarchs, 38-6, in Albuquerque on Sept. 17, 2022.
“This is the best feeling in my life — so far,” said Demons senior quarterback Michael Abeyta, who threw for a career-best 250 yards and three touchdowns. “Hopefully, not the last. Hopefully, this is the first step toward improvement for the rest of the season.”
The Demons secured their first home win since ending the 2021 season with a 41-28 victory over Albuquerque High. That capped a 6-4 record and the Demons first winning season in 23 years.
The Friday win was filled with big plays by an offense that had scored just 27 points this season and limited turnovers to just two. The defense, while it allowed 443 yards, held the Monarchs to just 17 points and 297 yards until surrendering two touchdowns in the last 5:50 of the game.
Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said there is plenty to work on, but the goal was to win.
“We’ll learn not to make some of those mental errors,” Martinez said. “But we’re talking about some excited kids. I’m not gonna fault them on that one.”
The excitement stemmed from the first 15 minutes of the second half as the Demons used three quick-strike touchdown passes to turn a taught 22-17 lead into a much more comfortable 42-17 margin.
The last score was an 83-yard touchdown pass with 9:25 left in the game from quarterback Michael Abeyta to speedster Bryce Melton, who took a simple four-yard hitch route, received a block down the left sideline, and the state’s fastest sprinter did the rest.
Abeyta said it was really the first time all season Santa Fe High showed what its offense under coordinator Adrian Gonzales is supposed to look like.
“We’re making enough progress to not regress next season,” Abeyta said. “We gotta practice harder and not let this win conflict with us getting better throughout the year.”
If there was a difference in the Demons’ execution with the ball, it started with the offensive line.
Maligned for much of the season for being out of sync with its assignments, the group set the tone in the opening quarter.
It started with Alex Mora’s 11-yard touchdown run just 2:23 into the game that capped a 38-yard drive. That score matched the number of rushing touchdowns the team had all season. By the end of the first half, the Demons had tripled that output.
Abeyta capped the second drive with a keeper to the right side for a 12-yard touchdown run at the 4:52 mark. He added a 2-point conversion run to make it 14-0.
Mora had 50 yards on the ground by the end of the first quarter, which was his best output of the season. He had 107 by the end of the half as Santa Fe High managed 130 rushing yards by that point — its best performance of the season.
By the end of the night, Santa Fe High 165 rushing yards and Mora had 125 of them on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns. That included a 10-yard scamper over the right side that made it 22-6, Demons, with 3:02 left in the first half.
Junior guard Cruz Graham said the line went through a lot of “disciplinary checks” with conditioning punishments, which were the result of mistakes during practice.
“In practice, we’re jumping off sides or not knowing the snap count,” Graham said. “The coaches put it on us to get it together and really refine those little things so that big things can happen.”
The only downside to the first half was the team’s biggest nemesis — turnovers. Santa Fe High was on its way to building a 21-0 lead when running back Jesus Navarette fumbled at the Manzano 3-yard line 25 seconds into the second quarter.
Emboldened by their fortune, the Monarchs marched 97 yards in 16 plays and capped it with a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback James Vautier with 4:52 to go in the quarter to cut the margin to 14-6.
With the Demons holding a 22-14 lead, their second miscue gave Manzano more hope. Abeyta threw an interception to Manzano defensive back Aiden Erickson, who returned it to the Santa Fe High 20 with 2:28 left in the half.
The Monarchs turned that into a 30-yard field goal by Kunawut Sumannasin with 1:05 left, but it came with a price. Vautier, who had 125 passing yards and a touchdown, was sacked by Mora and his right leg got caught in the turf.
Vautier was helped off the field and never returned with a significant knee injury.
Backup Josh Nieto struggled until the final two drives, missing on nine of his first 11 passes for just 17 yards. He also threw a pick in Santa Fe High’s end zone that Santi Villaseñor returned to the Demons 5 and set up the final score.
Nieto completed four of his last five passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 3-yard touchdown run with a minute left. The ending, Martinez said, was yet another sign of something the Demons can work on during their bye next week — finishing games.
“Is that the way you want to finish? No,” he said. “You want to finish it the right way. But when you don’t know how to finish a game, you don’t know how to finish a game. We can’t fault them for some of that.”
At least, there was a game to finish.
And the only thing that mattered was what the scoreboard said, and it had good news finally for the Demons.