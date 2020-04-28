It was one of the lowest moments in Trent Jones’ prep football career, but it ended up being an epiphany for the Santa Fe High senior.
A torn lateral meniscus sidelined Jones, a tight end/defensive end for the Demons, for five weeks of the 2019 season, but it also helped him decide his future. While he returned to the field to finish his prep career, Jones discovered he wanted to study kinesiology in college. He merged two interests into one Saturday when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Western New Mexico University in Silver City in the fall.
Jones chose the school over Adams State and New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college, and said he will likely play defensive end and possibly be a long snapper for the Mustangs. He met the coaching staff at a camp in Los Lunas in the summer, and felt like he connected with the group. He added that the school’s nursing and kinesiology department was a good fit for the professional path he wants to take.
It took the rehab process for Jones’ injury, which he suffered in the first quarter of a 6-0 loss to Las Vegas Robertson in the season opener in August, to pique his interest in the study.
“I always wanted to have sports to be a part of my career later in life,” Jones said. “I think having [Santa Fe High athletic trainer David] Manning and all the doctors and physical therapists who helped me through that and experiencing that stuff first-hand made me realize this is something I could want to do later on.”
The experience also taught Jones the importance of patience, persistence and preparation. Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said Jones had to learn to bide his time after getting surgery the week after the Cardinals game. It was a more severe injury than other meniscus tears because it affected Jones’ lateral movement.
“If Trent had his way and his dad had his way, Trent wouldn’t have missed anything and would have put off the surgery till the end of the year,” Martinez said. “That’s just the way his mentality was on that. I am glad clearer heads prevailed.”
Martinez and the Demons coaching staff didn’t just leave Jones off to the sidelines. He diligently kept himself in the best shape he could and never missed a physical therapy session. Jones also became a fixture in practice and at games, helping to coach teammates up and also point out things during games to help them adjust to opposing teams.
Jones said the interaction helped him stay mentally sharp, especially when coaches expanded the playbook as the season progressed. The fact that he was going to return to the field helped him maintain the focus he needed.
“I knew I would come back and have to learn those plays anyway,” Jones said. “Part of me helping the other kids was kind of me teaching it to myself. When I am trying to explain to another player what to do on this play, it was like I was walking myself through that situation.”
All of that preparation paid off quickly for Jones, who had a touchdown catch in his returning to the field, a 55-28 win over Los Alamos on Oct. 18. Overall, he had seven catches for 101 yards and the lone touchdown. Five of those catches came in the final three games, as he brought a large target for quarterback Luc Jaramillo to utilize as Jones often towered over his defender.
However, it will be his defensive prowess on which Western New Mexico will rely. Jones preferred to be on the defensive side because it allows him to just be aggressive.
“I feel like there is a lot less thinking than on offense,” Jones said. “You just have to go out there and be an animal. That will be fun to just focus on that.”
And if he faces another obstacle in the form of an injury, it will give Jones a chance to learn first-hand about his study of choice.
