RIO RANCHO
Elijah Martinez got the state title he was looking for, and Roman Ulibarri rewarded everyone who believed in him in amazing fashion.
And a wrestling legacy passed from father to son.
Saturday night completed a three-year journey for Martinez, Santa Fe High’s 182-pound wrestler, as the senior finally earned the Class 5A state title he chased through heartaches in the Rio Rancho Event Center. Meanwhile, Capital’s Ulibarri was the Cinderella story in the 5A 120-pound division, upsetting the top seed and overcoming a head injury to win a state title as a senior.
Then, there was the legacy of the Posa family, as 1990 Santa Fe High graduate and three-time state champion Javier Posa watched his son, Mason Posa, win his first championship as a freshman while the two of them helped Albuquerque La Cueva to a runner-up finish in the team title.
First, to Javier Posa’s alma mater.
Martinez spent the previous 10 months trying to make up for the state title he almost won last spring, and did so in dominating fashion. Martinez recorded a pair of pins and a technical fall to reach the 182 finals, then almost exhausted himself by the second period of his match with Los Lunas’ Daniel Torres. Martinez showed his veteran skills by pacing himself and cruising to a 9-2 win.
It was the antithesis of last year’s final, in which Martinez held a 7-2 lead over Carlsbad’s Jacob Fuentes but saw his opponent rally for a 9-8 win. A year ago, Martinez was inconsolable as he sat on the mat in tears.
He showed composure and confidence as he hugged Demons head coach Lucas Trujillo and assistant Daniel Trujillo after the match.
The difference, Martinez said, was his conditioning. While he had a moment in the second period where he looked tired after stalking Torres relentlessly, Martinez found a second wind and kept the pressure on the Tigers senior.
“I was winded that third period last year,” Martinez said. “I felt like last year I didn’t work as hard as I did this year. It helped drive me through the summer.”
Trujillo, who coached his first state champion as a head coach, said Martinez’s mat sense showed in the finale.
“He has great balance, so even when he is out of position, he’s not really,” Trujillo said. “He’s been wrestling his whole life.”
Ulibarri played David in a forest of Goliaths, as 11 of 5A’s
14 top seeds won their respective weight classes. Ulibarri was the lowest seed (fourth) to win a 5A title, as he was aggressor in his final tournament of his prep career. He capped it with a 7-4 win over Rio Rancho’s Roberto Cordova.
Ulibarri pinned his first opponent and allowing just one point to get to the finals. That included a shutout of top seed Julian Juarez of Farmington by an 8-0 score to avenge a 5-3 defeat at the Conflict at Rio Rancho Cleveland tournament in December.
But it was Ulibarri’s performance in the finals that was unforgettable. Leading 2-0 in the second period, Ulibarri was momentarily stunned when Cordova gained leverage and slammed Ulibarri face-first into the mat as he scored four points on a takedown and a near-fall.
Somehow, Ulibarri wriggled his way off the bottom of the mat, and the referee called for a stoppage. He stumbled backward a couple of steps before the referee helped him gain his balance. For the next two minutes, he conversed with the trainer monitoring the match before he determined Ulibarri could continue.
“I couldn’t see for about 30 seconds,” Ulibarri said. “Everything was just blurry.”
Capital head coach Marcos Gallegos was nonplussed at the trainer’s decision.
“I don’t know about that one,” Gallegos said with a sheepish grin.
Ulibarri seemed to justify the trainer’s decision over the last 3:30. He scored a reversal with 20 seconds left in the second period, and an escape 10 seconds into the third. Juarez never could mount a counterattack, and Ulibarri took him to the ground with 30 seconds left for the final margin.
After the win, Ulibarri waved to his family as he walked off the mat to a trainer’s table for a more thorough examination.
After that, the emotion of spending a season trying to prove Ulibarri was a championship-caliber wrestler came pouring out. He cried as he embraced Gallegos after getting cleared, then more tears tumbled as he hugged his girlfriend, Ava Archuleta, and celebrated with teammates and friends. He dedicated his win to all the coaches who worked with him, Archuleta, his family, friends and Paul Gonzales, an assistant coach at Los Alamos who also helped coach Ulibarri growing up.
Gonzales died in January in a car crash.
“I did this for coach Paul and everybody who stepped in front of me on that mat,” Ulibarri said in between sobs. “This isn’t just for me. It’s for a lot of people.”
As for the Posas, they continued a wrestling tradition that extends to Javier Posa and Jeff Posa’s days at Santa Fe High. Javier Posa parlayed three heavyweight state titles as a Demon from 1988-90 into a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, where he earned All-American status.
Posa, now the head coach at La Cueva, watched in nervous anticipation as Mason Posa set forth his path with the
160-pound championship, beating Cleveland’s Damien Bachicha 7-0 in the finals.
It capped a 30-2 season for the younger Posa, who gained bragging rights over his dad by winning his first state title a year earlier.
“He’s always surpassed my expectations,” Javier Posa said. “I’ve always told him I’m proud of him, I’ve always been proud of him and he always gives me 100 percent.”
Mason Posa realized a dream he saw other wrestlers accomplish under his dad — jumping into his arms after winning a state title.
“It was amazing,” Mason Posa said. “It’s been my dream for a while.”
The Posas were not alone in making dreams come true.
