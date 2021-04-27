Santa Fe Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that Wednesday night’s Capital-Santa Fe High boys basketball game at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium has sold out.
Given COVID-19 precautions, the gym can accommodate less than half of its capacity since the bottom section of bleacher seats behind each bench are off limits to fans. The entire north side of the gym’s upper concourse has also been off limits this season, leaving only a few hundred seats available.
Aside from it being one of the hottest prep basketball rivalries in the state, the Capital-Santa Fe game could potentially serve as a state tournament elimination game for the loser. Santa Fe (7-3 overall, 6-2 in District 5-5A) is tied for first place in the district with Los Lunas (7-2, 6-2) while Capital (5-2, 5-2) is a half-game back. The Demons would sweep the season series with Capital with a win, essentially dealing the Jaguars’ state tournament hopes a potentially fatal blow with a victory.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
