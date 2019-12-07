Cody Garcia knew the first time that the Capital-Santa Fe High game was at a different level than it had been for the past few years.
At last year’s championship game for Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament, Garcia felt the shifting tone of the intracity rivalry with his own two feet.
“Whenever you hopped on the floor, you could just feel the floor vibrating,” said Garcia, a Demons sophomore guard. “It was loud. It was definitely different than any high school game that I’ve been in.”
The change in the intensity level of the Jaguars-Demons rivalry coincided with rising fortunes of both teams. Santa Fe High made a historic Class 5A run to the championship game, the first time the Demons reached it of the season in 41 years. Meanwhile, Capital weathered its first year in 5A by reaching the District 5-5A championship — losing to Santa Fe High in front of a crowd of about 2,500 people in Toby Roybal — and lost in the opening round of the 5A bracket to Albuquerque Eldorado.
That set up the narrative this season that the Demons and Jaguars might be the teams to beat in District 5-5A. It might be only December, but the town has been abuzz about the possibility that these two could face each other with much more than school pride on the line.
The two teams got off on the right foot Saturday, as they played each other for the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament title in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High will be at Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament, and with two district games plus the district and state tournaments, there is a possibility that the town could see them clash up to six times this season.
Capital and Santa Fe High faced off four times, with the Demons winning three of them.
Leave it to Capital guard Brandon Saiz to pump the brakes on that idea.
“I try not to think about it,” Saiz said. “I am just thinking about one game at a time. If the time comes, it would be great.”
However, last year’s series of games unveiled how the city rivalry got a boost just by the two public schools being in the same district. T.J. Sanchez, Capital’s senior guard, said the rivalry reminds him of the battles the Jaguars had with Española Valley — mainly because the games had importance in terms of the district standings and seeding for the state tournament.
“I like playing [the Demons] because they are more of a challenge than any team we’ll play,” Sanchez said. “That’s just good for us.”
Players from both teams, though, couch their expectations about what January and February — and possibly March — might bring. Both teams are off to strong starts, but a lot can change in the seven weeks before district play commences.
That’s not to say the thought of playing games that could be captivating for the city, much less the state, isn’t there.
“I feel like if we keep working the way we are, I think we can make it between us two,” Sanchez said.
The reason for the excitement can be found on the court. Santa Fe High has the most visible prep player in the state in 6-foot-8 forward Fedonta “JB” White, who is UNM-bound. Add to that six other returning varsity players from last year’s 24-8 team, and the Demons are dealing with the expectations that come with being a favorite.
It’s much different territory than what they were accustomed to prior to last season.
“Last year, we were kinda of like the underdogs,” Garcia said. “This year, we have a target on our backs. We got to be at the highest level every single game. Otherwise, we’re going to let a game slip away that we shouldn’t have.”
As for Capital, it only graduated one key player, and five now-seniors returned from last year’s spirited run through the 5-5A tournament. Sanchez leads the way, as the lanky 5-11 guard is quick and athletic around the rim. But the rest of the returning Jaguars gained some needed confidence when Sanchez missed most of the tournament after spraining his ankle against Albuquerque High in the 5-5A quarterfinal.
“When T.J. is in the game, he makes our team so much better,” Saiz said. “But overall, we’re all good players. As long as we work as a team, we’ll be OK.”
While the district and state implications add to the significance of each game, players on both sides admit playing a city rival always gets them pumped up — even St. Michael’s, which is a perennial contender in 3A. After all, city bragging rights still carry weight.
“Playing a team in Santa Fe, you’ll probably see them tomorrow where you can talk about the game,” Garcia said. “You can talk about something that happened out there.”
It’s not like the city isn’t talking about it any way.
