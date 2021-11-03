Great players make great plays, but it takes a great team to put them in that position.
So it was Wednesday night that the greatness of Santa Fe High junior striker Alex Waggoner was called upon when the moment arose. Yet, it took great effort and composure by the Demons to put Waggoner in a spot where he could change the fortunes of his team and bring it one step closer to achieving greatness.
Waggoner scored two goals in a six-minute period late in the second half of a Class 5A semifinal against upset-minded Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage that erased a 1-0 deficit and brought Santa Fe High to rarified air — a state championship game appearance — with a 2-1 win in front of a wild, spirited crowd of about 1,300 people at Ivan Head Stadium. The top-seeded Demons reached their first championship game since soccer was sanctioned as a sport in 1981, but their first soccer final since 1979, when the school was part of the New Mexico High School Soccer League.
Santa Fe High (21-1) will take on No. 3 Albuquerque Sandia, which beat second-seeded La Cueva, 3-0, in the other semifinal. The two teams will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque for the 5A title.
With a win, the Demons can cement their greatest season on record, with school records in wins and goals scored and their first state championship. But they had to overcome a disciplined Jaguars team that was their equal in terms of possession for much of the match. No. 12 Atrisco Heritage, which beat fifth seed Rio Rancho and No. 4 Hobbs to reach the semifinals, took the lead in the 52nd minute when forward Sebastian Morales crossed the ball to Marco Lara to the left side of the field just outside the penalty box. Lara sidestepped a Demons defender and squared his shot into the lower left of the goal past diving goalkeeper Ethan Earnest to break a scoreless tie.
It was a moment ripe for a team that wasn’t used to being on the wrong end of a score to press and make uncharacteristic mistakes, but Waggoner credited senior midfielder Mike Wissman for keeping his cool and transferring it to the rest of the Demons.
“He told us, ‘Calm down, let’s get our stuff together and this is how we’re going to play,’ and we executed,” Waggoner said. “I mean, he’s the captain of this team.”
For the next 14 minutes, the Demons stalked the Jaguars (12-9) like prey. Slowly, the Demons put together combination passes and got the Jaguars on their heels. It was Waggoner who opened the door for Santa Fe High when he fired a shot from the right flank that deflected off an Atrisco Heritage defender and out of bounds to set up a corner kick. Ivan Lozano then crossed the ball to the front of the goal, where it perfectly found Waggoner’s right foot and he one-touched it past Jaguars goalkeeper Jose Corral into the lower left of the net for a 1-all knot in the 66th minute.
“I did everything I could to get [the ball] toward the goal, and it goes in sometimes,” Waggoner said.
After that, the Demons played like the top team in the state. Atrisco managed just one shot on goal, and Earnest easily handled the soft floater. Meanwhile, the pressure continued to mount on the other side, and the Jaguars succumbed to it in the 72nd minute.
It came when Max Anderson collected a loose ball at midfield and passed it to Wissman — except it was too long for the midfielder. No problem.
Jack Joseph happened to be in the way to take the pass and cross it to Waggoner, who collected it, sidestepped an Astrico Heritage defender and slipped a grounder past Corral into the lower left for the go-ahead score. Joseph said the last score was just an example of hustle and being in the right place at the right time — a trait the Demons have shown a knack for all season.
“Once we tied it, we knew there was nothing left to lose,” Joseph said. “If we lost, this was going to be our last game, especially as seniors, so we just left it all out there. That last
20 minutes was just full intensity on every ball, and that last goal was just us hustling to the ball and showing more heart. That’s how we won.”
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said his team’s conditioning down the stretch played a key role. He only used one player off the bench, so the rest of the group played
80 minutes. However, he felt the Demons wore down Atrisco Heritage with their relentlessness, which allowed them to control possession for much of the second half.
“You could see the energy level rise, you could see the intensity,” Eadie said. “Every 50-50 ball was going our way. Eventually we started to wear them down and get them a little more tired, and they were scrambling to keep up with us.”
Demons junior midfielder Evan Eadie, who is coach Eadie’s son, said the moments after securing the win were unreal, as the team danced and chanted in a huddle right by its bench, while the Demons faithful fans lustily cheered.
“It was this feeling of relief, excitement and nervousness for the next game,” Evan Eadie said of the celebration. “I think this was as big a moment for everybody on this team.”
Bigger things are in store for the Demons, and they have a chance to stamp themselves with the “greatness” tag come Friday night.
