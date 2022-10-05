There are 22 football-playing schools in Class 6A this season.
Using simple metrics, you can easily split that group into five levels of perceived competitiveness: The superpowers (Cleveland, La Cueva, Centennial), the contenders (Hobbs, Cibola, Rio Rancho, Volcano Vista), the playoff-worthy (Atrisco Heritage, Carlsbad, Los Lunas, Las Cruces), the bubble teams (Carlsbad, Farmington, Sandia, Organ Mountain, West Mesa and Alamogordo), and, apparently, what’s left of District 5-6A.
Oh, and Rio Grande. Them, too.
With four weeks to go in the regular season, four of the bottom five teams in this week’s MaxPreps power rankings for 6A dwell in District 5. That includes Santa Fe High, Capital, Albuquerque High and (brace yourselves), Clovis.
There was a time when Clovis had a permanent seat in the big-school penthouse. The Wildcats won 11 of their 13 state titles during a dominant run between 1973 and 1994, appearing in the championship game 15 times.
Now, not so much — but it doesn’t mean Clovis lacks some punch. With Santa Fe High and Capital both clinging to life for a long shot playoff berth, a win over the Wildcats is an absolute must. That starts Friday when the Demons, in search of a series of miracles to salvage the season, visit Leon Williams Stadium.
A win doesn’t mean much, but a loss guarantees an early start to basketball season. With all eyes diverted elsewhere in 6A, the road to relevance starts in Clovis.
Went 7-2 in last week’s picks and sit at 44-9 for the season. One-third of those losses come from one team that continues to confuse and confound (more below).
This week’s games for Santa Fe-area teams:
Santa Fe High (1-5, 0-0) at Clovis (1-6, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
It really is weird to see Clovis struggle. The ’Cats haven’t won more than three games since 2019, having lost 13 of their past 17. One of those breakthroughs came against the Demons last year. That’s ancient history and both teams are now in the same boat — hurting and desperate for something positive. The Demons showed some improvement in last week’s loss to Lovington but is it enough to get a rare road win against a southern school?
Prediction: Clovis 32, Santa Fe High 22
Robertson (4-2, 0-0) at St. Michael’s (6-0, 1-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
What’s the Horsemen senior class’s record against the Cardinals? Don’t bother looking it up because the answer is zero.
St. Mike’s hasn’t beaten the birds since Oct. 27, 2018, a time when everyone on the current roster was in junior high or elementary school. Winning here would help with confidence but it’s only a battle. The war starts in November during the playoffs, and we all remember what happened last year. Robertson owns this rivalry. Is this the year it starts to level off?
All signs point to yes, but the Cardinals have a funny way of kicking conventional wisdom to the curb.
Prediction: St. Mike’s 26, Robertson 20
West Las Vegas (4-3, 0-1) at Raton (6-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
It’s obvious that the Dons’ offense has the firepower to put up crooked numbers on the scoreboard. The concern is the defense, a unit that was smacked around to the tune of 51 points in a loss last week. Raton is averaging more than 41 points a game while fielding one of the top defenses in 3A. Ranked fourth in this week’s 3A poll, the Tigers are just starting to scratch the surface with their potential.
Prediction: Raton 42, West Las Vegas 20
Navajo Prep (0-5) at Española Valley (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Assuming Navajo Prep has enough players to actually play this game — and that’s a big assumption given the Eagles’ forfeit due to a lack of available bodies against McCurdy a couple weeks ago — it’s still a lopsided game on paper. Even with a full team this has all the markings of a Sundevils cakewalk as QB Nate Chacon and RB Alejandro Chavez lead an offense that has averaged 43 points the last month.
Prediction: Española 50, Navajo Prep 0
Taos (5-1) at Grants (1-5), 2 p.m. Saturday
The final nondistrict tuneup of the season for the Tigers is but the latest step in what is quickly becoming one of the best stories of the 2022 prep football season. The traveling band of nomads has won five straight and is well on its way to a 4A state playoff berth. Depth and durability would seem to be this team’s biggest concern but it hasn’t been a problem yet. The Tigers just keep winning against the odds. That will continue against a Pirates squad that has been held to single digits five times.
Prediction: Taos 42, Grants 6
Pojoaque Valley (0-5) at Highland (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday (Milne)
It’s a season to forget for the Elks, a team that hasn’t scored since August. They’ve been shut out three straight times and been mercy ruled in four of their five losses. Picking a fight with the Hive isn’t a good idea. Highland has solid wins over St. Pius and Hope despite having one of the youngest rosters in 5A.
Prediction: Highland 48, Pojoaque Valley 0
Santa Rosa (5-2, 0-0) at McCurdy (3-4, 0-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
No team has been harder to figure out than the Bobcats. Picked to lose each of the last three weeks, all they’ve done is win three in a row heading into their district opener against the Lions. Not one to buck a trend, it’s time to give them another thumbs down because unlike the last three opponents (SFIS, Navajo Prep and Cuba), Santa Rosa is a step up in weight class.
Prediction: Santa Rosa 46, McCurdy 12
Laguna-Acoma (3-4, 0-0) at Escalante (3-4, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Lobos limp into their district opener having lost three of their past four by at least 30 points. It figures to get a little better now that the numerical soup of District 1/2/5-2A is underway. The Lobos’ entire season comes down to the finale in two weeks against Santa Rosa, but it’s all moot if they don’t take care of business here. The Magic 8 Ball says the offense springs to life behind QB Trey Archuleta.
Prediction: Escalante 48, Laguna-Acoma 8