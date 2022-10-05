091722_JG_SFv.Manzano2.jpg

Santa Fe High’s Pablo Montano sacks Albuquerque Manzano quarterback Eddie Romero during a Sept. 17 game in Albuquerque. The Demons face Clovis on Friday.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

There are 22 football-playing schools in Class 6A this season.

Using simple metrics, you can easily split that group into five levels of perceived competitiveness: The superpowers (Cleveland, La Cueva, Centennial), the contenders (Hobbs, Cibola, Rio Rancho, Volcano Vista), the playoff-worthy (Atrisco Heritage, Carlsbad, Los Lunas, Las Cruces), the bubble teams (Carlsbad, Farmington, Sandia, Organ Mountain, West Mesa and Alamogordo), and, apparently, what’s left of District 5-6A.

Oh, and Rio Grande. Them, too.

