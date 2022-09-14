090322 stmike sfhs football2.jpg

Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton runs through a tackle attempt by Marcus Leyba during a Sept. 3 loss to St. Michael’s. The winless Demons will play the equally unsuccessful Manzano Chargers on Friday night.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Silver coach Jerome Ortiz brought up an interesting point when he said he was in favor of not taking the field against Santa Fe High last weekend if it meant there was a chance Mother Nature would step in and stop the game early.

As Robertson found out during its loss to Ruidoso, an extended weather delay can force the officials’ hand and have the game declared a final if conditions are deemed too risky to continue. Falling behind in any circumstance means you’re not just trailing the other team; you’re also fighting against time as the weather gets worse.

Ortiz said he would rather have had last week’s game against the Demons delayed from Friday into Saturday instead of playing it that night when lightning strikes caused multiple delays.

