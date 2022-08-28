Notes from the North

Santa Fe’s most anticipated football game of the season is on the move.

This week’s St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High tilt has been moved from Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium to the following day at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s athletic director Joshua Griñe confirmed kickoff has been moved to noon Saturday at the Horsemen’s on-campus facility.

The decision was made Sunday afternoon after administrators from St. Michael’s — the designated home team in the annual rivalry that is, by sheer number of games, the fourth-longest in state history — felt the school was entitled to a bigger piece of the gate revenue.

