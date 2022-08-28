Santa Fe’s most anticipated football game of the season is on the move.
This week’s St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High tilt has been moved from Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium to the following day at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s athletic director Joshua Griñe confirmed kickoff has been moved to noon Saturday at the Horsemen’s on-campus facility.
The decision was made Sunday afternoon after administrators from St. Michael’s — the designated home team in the annual rivalry that is, by sheer number of games, the fourth-longest in state history — felt the school was entitled to a bigger piece of the gate revenue.
One source said Santa Fe High would have gotten all ticket sales on the west side of the stadium while those sold on the east — the visitor’s side, which is roughly half the capacity as the other side — would go to St. Michael’s. A similar situation is in place for concession sales; those on the west side go to Santa Fe High while those on the other side go to St. Michael’s.
By moving the game a mile down Siringo Road, St. Michael’s will draw all the revenue itself, albeit in a much smaller venue. The Christian Brothers Athletic Complex is about half the capacity of Ivan Head Stadium.
This week’s game is the 90th meeting between the intracity rivals, and Ivan Head has been used to play most of the recent games simply because the facility is big enough to comfortably fit fans from both teams.
Another wrinkle: Friday is the burning of Zozobra. Moving the game back a day eliminates the need for fans to choose which event to attend.
“I don’t think that’s even a factor when it comes to scheduling because people from Santa Fe don’t really go to Zozobra anymore,” said Demons coach Andrew Martinez. “People who want to go to the game are going to the game even if Zozobra was burning across the street.”
u u u
We told you last week the 2021 football state champions didn’t get off to a great start, going a combined 2-5 in Week One. This past weekend they were a combined 6-1, the lone exception being Lovington. The defending 4A champs dropped to 0-2 with a blowout loss to a team from Texas.
The Wildcats will travel to Santa Fe on Sept. 30 when they visit Ivan Head for a non-district matchup with Santa Fe High. As tough as it’s been for Brian Urlacher’s alma mater, you’d be hard-pressed to find another team going through it the way the Demons are.
In Friday’s 50-0 loss to Roswell they had several players go down with injuries, a handful of whom wound up getting medical attention later that night. Getting blown out is one thing, said Demons coach Andrew Martinez. Getting beaten that badly while losing a number of kids to potentially season-ending injuries is another.
He said afterward the team’s main focus over the coming days will be getting better prepared and keeping the players safe. The Demons will face St. Michael’s this week, with upcoming games against Silver, Manzano and Lovington.
u u u
An interesting note from last weekend’s Roswell-Demons game came just seconds before the Coyotes scored their first touchdown. As the play unfolded, the line judge spotted a cellphone on the field and tossed it onto the sideline next to a certain newspaper reporter.
The official said it may have come out of a player’s uniform, something that happened in a recent Major League game involving the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro. As he dove into third while running the bases, the phone he had in his back pocket slid out. He drew a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for violating the league’s electronic devices policy.
It turns out the phone at Ivan Head belonged to a Santa Fe High band member, and it must have fallen out during the pregame introductions.
u u u
Speaking of defending champs: soccer. Of the six boys and girls blue trophy winners from November, they combined to start this season 3-2-1. That includes Santa Fe High’s solid start with two straight wins. The Demons beat Kirtland Central on Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium, showing off their new identity that will take some getting used to.
Rather than having a dynamic scorer and one of the state’s top assist men up front, the team is more balanced than ever with a group that is, as coach Chris Eadie said, still learning to expand the offense with fitness rather than punching it forward and letting the stars do the work.
After Saturday’s win, Eadie said this year’s club might not have scoring punch it had during its run to the 5A state championship. What it does have is the confidence and team cohesion that makes it a dangerous contender in the state’s biggest classification.
We’ll learn a lot about the Demons in the coming weeks as the nondistrict schedule ramps up considerably with a trip to the Albuquerque Academy tournament and non-district matches against a number of the top teams from 3A to 5A.
u u u
No rest for the weary. After New Mexico State’s season-opening loss Saturday night to visiting Nevada, the Aggies football team has a short week to prepare for Thursday’s trip to Big Ten country and a nonconference date with Minnesota.
The Aggies’ 23-12 loss to Nevada left new coach Jerry Kill asking for patience from the NMSU fanbase.
“I hope you don’t give up on us because it’s just the beginning,” he said. “You’ve got to go through hard times. You’ve got to. This is a grind. But them coming out tonight — all that [NMSU athletic director] Mario [Moccia] did. All that the community did. All that stuff. Shoot, our kids had never seen that before.”
The game at Minnesota is a homecoming, of sorts, for Kill. He was once the Gophers’ coach, winning Big Ten coach of the year during his peak.
“I had a great time when I was there,” he said. “We did a good job when I was there. We turned the program around when I was there. The guy that’s there now — He kept it going where it needed to be, and that looks good upon us. But you know, going back to Minnesota — I know I’m going to get to see my granddaughter. I’m excited about that ... But it’s going to be tough. It’ll be tough but I don’t want to make the game about me. Everybody’s going to try and make the game about me and I don’t want it to be about me. I want it to be about the players.”