Boys basketball
Santa Fe High 45, Albuquerque Valley 40 OT
What happened: The Demons picked a bad time to go into a scoring slump, as the Vikings outscored them 13-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime Saturday in the Hub City Invitational championship game in Belen. Valley had nothing after that, as Santa Fe High scored all five points in the extra period to win and remain undefeated.
Top players: Rob Martinez scored 15 points to lead the Demons, while P.J. Lovato had 12. Lucas Turner added five, but hit a crucial 3-pointer in overtime.
What's next: Santa Fe High (7-0) plays Rio Rancho at home Tuesday.
Albuquerque Menaul 58, St. Michael’s 49
What happened: The third quarter was the undoing for the Horsemen, who managed just seven points as the Panthers turned a 26-21 halftime deficit into a 38-33 lead heading into the fourth.
“We just got outworked in the third quarter,” St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said. “We couldn’t generate any points. It was just a rough third quarter.”
Top players: Devin Flores continued his strong play to start the season with 17 points, while Lucas Gurule added 10. Menaul had Maximus Mispa score 20 points, while Sting Mingzne added 11.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (0-7) plays at Capital on Tuesday.
Estancia 80, Las Vegas Robertson 77
What happened: The Bears used their size (three players 6-foot-4 and taller) to their advantage to win the White bracket title of the Bruce King Invite in Moriarty. But Estancia had no answer for Cardinals guard Matthew Gonzales, who torched the nets for 55 points. He hit 10 3-pointers and went 12-for-14 from the line.
"People got their money's worth tonight," Robertson head coach James Branch said. "A spectacular performance."
Top players: Gonzales shined over everybody, but Kenneth Montoya chipped in with nine points for the Cardinals. Estancia had four players reach double figures, with Cody Larson leading the way with 20 points.
What's next: Robertson (2-2) travels to Santa Rosa on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 52, Artesia 34
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers got their offense going, using a 19-point third quarter to take a 42-17 lead into the fourth quarter as they stopped a two-game losing streak. It was the first time this season they broke the 40-point barrier, and Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said the team made a concerted effort to work on their shooting to help players gain confidence.
“We’re playing good defense, but we’re just not scoring enough,” Romero said.
Top players: GG Romero led the Lady Hilltoppers with 19 points, while Carley Holland added 18.
What’s next: Los Alamos (4-4) gets a week off before taking on Belen at home on Dec. 18.
