Boys basketball
Santa Fe High 69, Capital 41
What happened: The Demons exploded for 23 points in the first quarter and built a 57-27 lead heading into the fourth over the Jaguars in a District 5-5A game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High showed plenty of balance, as 12 players scored on the night. Santa Fe High secured a 20-win season for the third time in the past four seasons and clinched second place in the district.
Top players: Christian Herrera came off the bench to score a team-high 11 points — all in the second half. Rob Martinez scored all 10 of his points in the first half. Capital senior wing Anthony Alvez led all scorers with 25 points.
What's next: Santa Fe High (20-4 overall, 7-2 in 5-5A) plays Albuquerque Rio Grande at home Friday. Capital (10-15, 1-8) plays at home against Albuquerque Manzano to finish the regular season.
