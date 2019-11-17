The underdog Santa Fe High Demons are gone.
This year, the target is on their backs every time they step onto the basketball court.
Santa Fe High’s incredible run to the Class 5A state championship game in March captivated Santa Fe in a way that hasn’t been seen in decades. The Demons march from the depths of last place in District 5-5A halfway through the season to a share of the district regular-season title, the district tournament crown and reaching the cusp of the program’s first blue trophy in 41 years caught the attention of the state.
So much so, that any chance of taking a similar path is out of the question. Santa Fe High is now the hunted, and there are challenges that come with taking a favorites role.
“It’s going to be a little harder,” sophomore forward P.J. Lovato said. “Now that there’s a target on our backs, everyone is going to give us their best than what they did last year. They didn’t expect a lot from us. It will be a little bit harder this year.”
It’s not that the Demons lost a lot of talent from last season’s 24-8 team. While six seniors graduated (highlighted by guards Antonio Lovato, Christian Kavanaugh and Derrick Solano), Santa Fe High returns a group of juniors and sophomores who played a big role in the team’s rise to prominence — most notable is 6-foot-8 junior post Fedonta “J.B.” White. However, what can’t be duplicated is the leadership the senior class provided that galvanized the team to overcome to losses of White and forward Anthony Sisneros to knee injuries that sidelined them for the rest of the year.
And leadership will be the key to whether the Demons can rise to the occasion and return to the 5A championship in March. Fourth-year head coach Zack Cole said that quality is needed the most when times are at their worst.
“When everything is going your way, you don’t really need a handful of players to take control of the team,” Cole said. “It’s in those moments when things aren’t going your way is when leadership will show. That’s where we’re missing guys like Antonio, Christian and Solano in those roles. But we have guys who are capable.”
White is a clear example of that, as he added 12 pounds while working on his conditioning and skills to get back to the level to which he was accustomed, which helped him average 17 points and 13 rebounds per game before dislocating his patella in January. If anything, White’s work ethic rose to another level, and the hope is that it rubs off on the rest of the squad.
“You have to go hard in every practice, like you would in a game,” White said. “And encouraging the guys to do that, it can show a big impact.”
Add to that the return of fellow junior Cruz Martinez, who was the third part of the Demons’ three-guard triumvirate that opponents struggled to contain. However, he also had to deal with an ankle injury that left him in a boot for much of the summer. Martinez spent about six weeks off the court, and said he went through his own “two-a-days” to get back into the shape he wants for the season.
“Whenever you’re injured, you have to be optimistic,” Martinez said. “It is really, really easy to kinda give up, like, ‘This is it. I’m never gonna come back.’ You have to have that mindset that you’re always getting better.”
But just like last year opened the doors for playing time for other players on the bench, so did the summer for players coming up from junior varsity. Cole spent time in the summer juggling lineups, even keeping White off the court as he dealt with swelling in his knee that limited his court time. He feels that it was important for other players to get that experience.
“It gave other guys time to grow, and that’s what the summer is all about,” Cole said. “You get a lot of quality games in and you get put in a lot of situations. You don’t really want the summer to be where you’re at your healthiest.”
Perhaps the biggest task for Cole and the coaching staff is to avoid that dreaded phrase: complacency. Cole said the motto he has constantly preached to the players is “You earn everything you get,” and this year is no different. He can also draw upon his experiences from his time at Fort Lewis College from 1999-2003, as he was a part of the Skyhawks’ rise in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference that saw the team win consecutive West Division titles and an RMAC Tournament title.
“We were the hunted and it was a different mindset,” Cole said. “You can’t afford to have a bad game because you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. You’ve earned that target, so we understand that and we talk about that with our guys — the mental side, the approach to the game.”
If the Demons succeed in making that transition, the target won’t feel so daunting.
