For the fans trying to watch Santa Fe High’s football game Friday night at Los Alamos, it had to have been a frustrating experience.
The Demons rolled to a 40-0 blowout victory, their first of the abbreviated season. Too bad no one back home saw it.
The game’s live internet feed on the National Federation of State High School Associations was impossible to follow because the remote camera perched atop the Los Alamos press box had been calibrated incorrectly. Viewers not in the facility saw a slow pan of the Hilltoppers’ sideline in the first half and an off-center view of the stadium lights for the final two quarters.
What the fans missed was an outstanding night from Demons running back Martell Mora. He went over the century mark in rushing yards and had three touchdowns.
The Demons led 34-0 at halftime and another touchdown early in the second half instituted the running clock with . In two weeks, Los Alamos has been outscored 95-7 by Santa Fe High and Capital.
The Demons and Jaguars will play one another Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium.
“We had seven kids on the bench not suited out that we’ll get back next week,” said Santa Fe High coach Andrew Martinez. “We showed a lot being as banged up as we were. We had a lot of starters out at key positions.”
Martinez lauded the play of quarterback Andrew Allen, fullback Daniel Wright and linebacker Matthew Maestas.
“It wasn’t a perfect game but we played real well,” Martinez said.
VOLLEYBALL
SFHS defeats Los Alamos
Long before the season started, Santa Fe High volleyball coach Josie Adams said her team had all the goods required to make a run at the Class 5A hierarchy.
With a week to go in the regular season, she’s proving prophetic. The Demons needed less than an hour to sweep Los Alamos in a nondistrict match Friday night at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, winning by scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 15-13.
“It was a good night, we finished very quickly and we were able to work on some things,” Adams said. “We’ve been talking a lot about what we need to do energy-wise, ball-control wise and everything else. That’s what tonight was all about.”
The Demonettes enter the final week of the regular season with there sights on first place in District 1-5A. At 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the district, they’ll close things out with matches against Cleveland and Capital. The date with Cleveland is Tuesday at home, and if the Demonettes can win it in four games or less, they’ll earn the tiebreaker over the Storm if they finish tied at season’s end.
“It’s been such a short season but in a strange way it feels really long because we’re playing four times in a week and everything just comes at you one after another,” Adams said. “But we’re right where we want to be. We’ll be ready for Tuesday.”
CROSS-COUNTRY
ATC girls take top 5 spots
Reigning girls cross-country state champion Academy for Technology and the Classics was downright dominant at Friday’s District 5-1A/2A Meet in Santa Fe. The Phoenix swept the top five spots and finished with a perfect team score to nail down a team bid to next week’s state meet in Rio Rancho.
Josette Gurule ran a solid race for an easy individual win. Her time of 20 minutes, 7 seconds was 38 seconds faster than teammate and second-place finisher Maggie Rittmeyer. Lily Rittmeyer was third, followed by Kate Ferguson and Mariah Trujillo.
Penasco’s Gilly Valdez is the district’s boys champion, winning in a time of 17:12. ATC’s Joey Gurule was second at 18:56 and Brandon Sandoval of Mesa Vista third. Mesa Vista and Legacy, a small private school in Albuquerque, tied for first place in the team race with 26 points. ATC was just a point behind and failed to secure one of the spots for the state meet.
Gurule and ATC’s Rocky Miller both earned individual spots at next week week’s 1A/2A championships.
