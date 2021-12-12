The offers are rolling in for Santa Fe High football players.
Luc Jaramillo was offered a chance to play at Midway University, a private Christian school in Kentucky between Lexington and Frankfort. The school plans to launch a football team in what is called the Midwest Spring Football League in the fall.
Spring football is open to players who weigh no more than 178 pounds. Although Midway is an NAIA member, its football team will join five other schools as an independent in sprint football.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds during his senior year at Santa Fe High, Jaramillo passed for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns in leading the Demons to a 6-4 record. He also rushed for 321 yards, scoring once.
His backfield teammate, running back Martell Mora, received a scholarship offer from Eastern New Mexico last week. He rushed for 1,230 yards with 17 touchdowns this season, cracking the century mark in five games while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
He also received offers from Hiram College, an NCAA Division III school in Ohio, as well as a spot with Fort Pierce Athletic Academy in Florida. Fort Pierce is a post-graduate prep program that helps players prepare for college opportunities.
Santa Fe High outside linebacker Adan Chavez has received offers from Midway University; Saint Mary University, an NAIA school in Leavenworth, Kan.; and Bethany College, an NAIA program in Lindsborg, Kan. He also received an offer from Clarke University, an NAIA member in Dubuque, Iowa.
Demons lineman Ben White got an offer from Lamar Sports Academy, a prep program similar to Fort Pierce.
Academy for Technology and the Classic’s Ron Drake, the winningest girls basketball coach in New Mexico, earned the New Mexico Activities Association’s girls basketball coach of the year award for the 2020-21 school year earlier last week.
Drake, who is in his third year at ATC, helped the Phoenix to a 12-1 record and its first Class 2A State Tournament appearance in the shortened spring season. However, Drake, who has 663 wins in a 36-year career, earned the honor also based on lifetime community achievement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.
Adios to Leon Lopez, one of the most well-respected high school basketball officials.
Lopez announced on Facebook last week that he was stepping down after 43 years as a referee, marking the end to a career that put him on center stage for some of the biggest and most memorable games in state history.
“There have been many great memories with many good partners throughout the years,” he wrote in his post. “I have been blessed with good health, great family support, and I was honored to be trusted by many to be a crew member for countless important games for the community.”
Much respect, Mr. Lopez. You’re a class act.
Former University of New Mexico baseball player Jim Fregosi Jr. died Thursday at the age of 57. A Lobo during the mid-’80s, he is the son of former big league player and manager Jim Fregosi.
Fregosi Jr. appeared in 67 games his freshman season, a school record that still stands. He blossomed into an all-Western Athletic Conference infielder, moving from third base to shortstop in his final season with the Lobos.
He was taken in the second round by the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1985 draft but never rose above Double-A. He spent four years in the minor leagues, serving time with the Cardinals and Montreal Expos organizations.
He spent most of his post-playing days as a scout, first with the Philadelphia Phillies in the early ’90s. He also worked for the Colorado Rockies and was part of the Kansas City Royals as a special assistant at the time of his death.
His father was an established big league star, playing 18 seasons with the Angels, Mets, Rangers and Pirates. He was a six-time All-Star and later managed the Angels, White Sox and Blue Jays.
Las Vegas Robertson senior guard Matthew Gonzales’ 55-point performance against Estancia is unofficially the most by a boys basketball player since Santa Fe Prep’s Joel Van Essen dropped 66 against Tse Yi Gai in 2009. It fell two points short, however, of qualifying for the New Mexico Activities Association’s record list at No. 10. Pascol Pollard of Clovis scored 57 points against Tucumcari on Jan. 4, 1964, which is listed as the 10th most points scored by a prep basketball player.
However, Gonzales’ 10 3-pointers against the would qualify for the 10th spot in the NMAA record book, along with seven other players.
Escalante’s Randy Ferrell is on that list after knocking down 10 triples in a 77-40 win over Coronado on Feb. 7, 2019.
The catch is that for any record to qualify with the NMAA, a representative from the school (generally a coach or athletic director) has to provide the organization proof of the feat — generally, a copy of the scorebook suffices.
Las Vegas Robertson, on the strength of individual crowns by Daniel Trujillo (113 pounds) and Adrian Rivera (145) along with three third-place finishes, outpointed crosstown rival West Las Vegas, 171-167, for the team title at the Al Salazar Invitational at St. Michael’s Saturday.
Santa Fe High, which took fourth, had three players win their respective weight classes — Jeremiah Padilla at 138, Tomas Martinez at 160 and Elijah Martinez at 182. Capital had a pair of individual champions in Damian Rodriguez (106) and Roman Ulibarri (126) to finish fifth.
