For a team that loves the 3-point shot and is encouraged to shoot it as much as possible, the Santa Fe High boys basketball team learned about “time and situation.”
That is, there is a time to shoot the 3, and a time to use the clock to a team’s advantage. The Demons showed Thursday they can use time and situation to their advantage, as they eschewed the perimeter shot for free throws and layups, and it led to a 70-56 win over El Paso Socorro in an opening round game of the Jalen Berger Holiday Classic at Rio Rancho High School.
Santa Fe High (9-1) will take on Albuquerque Highland at 7 p.m. Friday in the evening semifinal. Highland beat Española Valley 66-48.
It was a night during which the Demons shot the ball well from deep — they were 8 for 18 on 3s — but when the situation called for them to swing the ball around and get the Bulldogs (10-5) out of position to attack the paint for close-range shots and free throws, they did.
Santa Fe High hit 18 of 21 free throws for the game, including an impressive 13-for-14 in the fourth quarter. It also made six of nine shots in the final 8 minutes and all but one of them came within 5 feet. Demons junior point guard Cruz Martinez said the team sometimes forgets that a shot near the basket is just as valuable as one from 20 feet.
“Sometimes, we like to swing [the ball], attack for kick-outs,” Martinez said. “We forgot to attack to go up. We’re always looking to kick out for the 3, and sometimes we got to remember, go for little jumpers, little floaters, stuff like that, just to make it easier.”
Martinez reminded his team the value of that in the second half. He scored all six of his points after the break, as he drove into the lane and snaked his way for layups. It has been a skill that Martinez possessed, despite being just 5-foot-8. He credits his dad for helping him learn the body control that makes his layups looks so effortless.
“That was one thing I worked on since the third grade,” Martinez said. “My dad has these plastic bats that he got at Walmart, and he would use them for wingspan because he’s only 5-7. He would try to block my shots like that, so it was a way to add to my craft.”
He was at his craftiest late in the third quarter as Socorro cut a 33-17 halftime deficit to 38-30 on Eddy Franco’s transition layup with 3:57 left. The Bulldogs put on their own 3-point shot in the quarter, hitting two of four to help get back within shouting distance.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said his team didn’t help matters by missing some easy looks, especially in transition.
“We missed three straight drives to the basket,” Cole said. “They were trying, they were making efforts, but we got to finish those easy ones, though.”
Franco helped his team almost single-handedly, scoring 10 straight points that culminated in a sideline 3 with 7:16 remaining in the game to cut the margin to 45-38. However, the Demons did not panic, as they went to the basket three straight possessions and were rewarded with three layups that upped the lead to 51-38 on Carlos Dassaro’s drive from the wing with 6:04 left.
“It was kinda weird because this had never happened,” Dassaro said of an opponent cutting into a lead like that. “We did pretty good, we kept our cool and stayed in it. That was what coach was pretty much telling us: to be patient and just keep playing.”
The first half looked like a carbon copy of how the first nine games have gone — move the ball around for open 3s that eventually open up the driving lanes, and couple that with pressure defense that forces turnovers and easy transition buckets.
The Demons knocked down six triples in the first half, and Jordan Campos capped that with a corner 3 at the halftime buzzer to make it 33-16. It was an unusual first half in which Santa Fe High hit more shots from the perimeter (six) than from inside the 3-point arc — not that Cole minded.
“Find the open guy — that is just our philosophy,” Cole said. “Hopefully, they are knocking down shots. And when it’s late in the game, just take time and situation into account. There were times where we shot a couple of 3s late that I’m not sure we needed, but they weren’t the worst shots. We just got be on those moments to learn how to play those tighter moments.”’
In other first-round action:
Abq. Highland 66, Española Valley 48
The Hornets (5-1) were down 36-32 late in the third quarter when they used their size to their advantage. They went on a 19-4 run to build a 51-40 lead on Tommy Huynh’s steal and layup with 5:59 left in the game.
The Sundevils never got any closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Jose Murillo, the 6-foot-7 Hornets sophomore post, had 24 points to lead all scorers, and 18 of them came in the second half. Josh Barraza added 13 and Raul Marquez 14. Jordan Duda led Española with 21 points, but only five came in the second half.
The Sundevils (7-4) play Socorro in a consolation semifinal at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.