You mess with the bull, you get the horns.
Beaten in its most recent outing against Albuquerque High, Class 5A’s eighth-ranked Santa Fe High boys basketball team roared back with a dominant performance in a must-win game against visiting Los Lunas on Saturday night inside Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The Demons sank seven 3-pointers en route to a 55-35 rout of the previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Tigers.
Santa Fe, 6-2 overall and 5-1 in District 5-5A, now controls its postseason fate. The Demons turn around and play at Los Lunas on Wednesday, then host Capital a week later in what could be a run to a district title and 5-5A’s lone automatic bid to the state tournament set for May 3-8 in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe never trailed in Saturday’s game, rolling to a 15-3 lead just seven minutes in. Los Lunas (5-1 overall, 5-1 in district) managed just one made shot in the first 11 minutes and had as many points in the first half (15) as hot-shooting Demons guard Cody Garcia.
A talented 5-foot-11 guard and co-captain, Garcia did early on what he does so well — make big buckets, often with a hand in his face. His third 3-pointer of the early going came just 90 seconds into the second quarter, opening a 20-4 lead. He hit four shots from beyond the arc in the first half, helping the Demons open a commanding 32-15 edge that was punctuated by their airtight defense.
What the first half was to Garcia, the second half was to P.J. Lovato. The 6-3 power forward had seven of his game-high 12 rebounds in the final two quarters, finishing his night with a double double; 16 points and a dozen boards.
The Demons opened what was their largest lead of the night to that point on a 3-pointer by Elefio Benavidez less than three minutes into the third quarter, a bucket that gave Santa Fe a 46-26 lead. A bullet pass from a double-teamed Garcia on the right wing to a wide-open Lovato alone in the low post opened a 23-point lead with just two minutes left in the game.
With Santa Fe and Los Lunas now tied for the 5-5A lead, it leaves the door open for Capital to snag the district title. At 4-2 in district play, the Jaguars can do no worse than a share of the district title by winning their final four games.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.