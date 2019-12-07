The experience of March Madness carried through the dog days of December for Santa Fe High.
In the first of what could be six matchups against crosstown rival Capital, the Demons overcame first-half foul trouble and letting a nine-point lead slip through their fingers. Of course, it helps to have Fedonta “JB” White, and he did not disappoint.
The 6-foot-8 junior drained a 3-pointer to force overtime, then scored the first five points of the extra period to give Santa Fe High a 48-45 win Saturday night that kept the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament title at home for the second straight year.
In a game filled with runs, Santa Fe High responded when Capital used a 7-2 spurt to take a 41-38 lead with 17.3 seconds left in regulation on Brandon Saiz’s first free throw. With a chance to ice the win, he missed the second tattempt, giving the Demons the opening they needed. When P.J. Lovato picked up an errant pass from Cruz Martinez that was almost stolen by the Jaguars’ Chano Herrera, he found White open near the top of the key.
White drained the three with 4 seconds left to tie the score at 41-all. He opened the overtime with a 3 from the wing for 44-41, and scored on a layup off Martinez’s feed for 46-43 with 2:41 left.
Capital cut the lead to 46-45 on a pair of free throws from Saiz, but Lovato came up with putback off a big offensive rebound to up the margin to 48-45 and stave off the Jaguars.
It was one of three buckets Lovato scored in the paint in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I know my role. I know what I have to do for the team,” Lovato said. “I don’t want to do too much but rebound and get my team some extra points.”
Although White rode in to save the day, Santa Fe High kept itself in the game, thanks to its bench. Capital raced to a 12-1 lead, but the Demons kept their composure. When White, Martinez and senior forward Carlos Dassaro were on the bench in the second quarter with foul trouble, the combination of Cody Garcia and the bench helped keep Capital to just six points in the quarter and turned a 14-8 deficit into a 26-20 lead at the half on Garcia’s 3 at the buzzer.
Demons head coach Zack Cole said some of the younger players who stepped up to varsity showed composure when forced into extra playing time.
“It’s what we preach — next man up,” Cole said. “That was kinda of a turning point in the game, to stick around with a great team like Capital when our scorers are out.”
When the starters came back in, Santa Fe High upped the margin to 29-20 on Dassaro’s corner 3 at the 6:43 mark of the third quarter, but the Jaguars chipped away. They went on a 12-2 run that lasted the quarter as five players scored.
When Saiz, who had a team-high 14 points, drained a 3 with 10 seconds left, Capital took a 32-31 lead.
Third place
Alamogordo 61, Roswell Goddard 53
The Tigers made a strong opening quarter stand up as they built a 21-11 against the Rockets.
Ivan Bernal scored eight of his 14 points in the quarter, while Scott Mullin picked up the slack in the second half with 11 of his 16 points.
Brandon Martinez scored 20 points for Goddard, with 10 coming in the fourth quarter. Noah Reese added 17.
Fifth place
St. Michael’s 45, Valencia 44
The Horsemen outscored the Jaguars 12-11 in the fourth quarter as Berkeley Reynolds hit a crucial 3 and then knocked down a free throw in the final moments.
Devin Flores scored 14 points to lead St. Michael’s, while Rueben Salazar added 10. Eric Lopez paced the Jaguars with 13 points.
Seventh place
Santa Fe Indian School 57, Los Alamos 48
The Braves overcame a three-point third quarter by outscoring the Hilltoppers 25-14 over the final 8 minutes to erase a 34-32 deficit. The duo of Shaun Riley and Kobe Garcia led the rally, as they combined for 14 points. Garcia had eight in the quarter and finished with 14 points, while Riley had a team-high 19.
Wesley Stanfield led Los Alamos with 11 points, while Harrison Frank added 10.
