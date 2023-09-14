Last year, it was Murphy’s Law. This year, it’s the “definition of insanity.”
The Santa Fe High Demons seem bent on taking on one axiom after another, and this year’s dictum focuses on doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different result.
To wit: The Demons are 0-4 heading into what might be their final winnable game against Albuquerque Manzano on Friday night because they can’t help but turn over the ball. Santa Fe High has committed 18 turnovers so far this season, compared to its defense forcing 10 turnovers.
“I said, ‘How do you expect to win with 18 turnovers?’ ” Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said he told his team the morning after last week’s 35-0 loss at Silver. “That’s 56% of our snaps [possessions]. ... and let’s forget about the penalties — the unsportsmanlike and the dumb ones we make.
“It baffles me that we’re even in games. It tells us that we can be in games if we can just clean this stuff up.”
That minus-8 turnover margin is a big reason Santa Fe High has yet to record a win. It had a chance to knock off St. Michael’s for the second time in three seasons, but five turnovers allowed the Horsemen to prevail 27-20.
Against Silver, Demons quarterback Michael Abeyta threw three interceptions on his team’s first three drives that helped the Colts to a 14-0 lead. Still, Santa Fe High maintained the margin over the next two quarters before another of its shortcomings reared its head — the inability to take advantage of short fields.
With so much of a mess to clean up in a short amount of time, Martinez said this week’s practices have been grueling, to say the least.
“We’re just not playing smart, clean football,” Martinez said. “It hasn’t been a fun week of practice, but they understand it and they get it. [Wednesday] morning, when we have to do all the fun stuff [discipline] we have to do for all the turnovers and penalties, they were sick of it. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of it, too.’ ”
After a Hank Clement interception on Silver’s initial second-half drive, the Demons found themselves at the Silver 15-yard line. They advanced to the 7 before the drive fizzled at the Colts 14. Silver responded with a 12-play, 86-yard drive that resulted in quarterback Adan Jacquez’s 9-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 margin.
The Colts scored 21 points in the final 16 minutes of the game, aided by two more turnovers.
Santa Fe High showed it could move the ball, as the Demons drove into Silver territory six times and were inside the Colts’ 30 three times but failed to score. Martinez said that shows the Demons are capable of moving the ball. The next step is turning yards into points.
Martinez said one thing Santa Fe High needs to do is get its running game into gear to take some of the pressure off of Abeyta.
“We have to help him,” Martinez said. “I don’t care if we’re running to open the pass or passing to open the run, we have to be able to be more effective and consistent at running the ball. We have a good stable of backs, and we have a good line. I know the line is young, but there is no excuse for that now.”
The Demons have yet to play a team that wasn’t ranked in its respective classification. That continues Friday, as the Monarchs are ranked 10th in Class 5A.
Martinez said the schedule is what it is, but the team has to find a way to give itself a chance to win.
“We have to learn from this — we have to,” Martinez said.
Another factor that is out of either the Demons’ or Monarch’s hands is Mother Nature. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of rain Friday, but Martinez said it appears the weather should clear up by the 7 p.m. kickoff.
If not, it could be a repeat of last year when the Demons’ game against Silver was postponed to the following morning. That is not at all enticing to Martinez.
“I’ll play at midnight if we have to,” Martinez said with a chuckle. “No Saturday morning games for me. Not any more.”