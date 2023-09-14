Last year, it was Murphy’s Law. This year, it’s the “definition of insanity.”

The Santa Fe High Demons seem bent on taking on one axiom after another, and this year’s dictum focuses on doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different result.

To wit: The Demons are 0-4 heading into what might be their final winnable game against Albuquerque Manzano on Friday night because they can’t help but turn over the ball. Santa Fe High has committed 18 turnovers so far this season, compared to its defense forcing 10 turnovers.

Recommended for you