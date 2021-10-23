Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 5, Abq. Rio Grande 1
What happened: Perfection in District 5-5A deserved a perfect ending. The Demons got it under perfect weather conditions Saturday, which made Senior Day an unforgettable event at Ivan Head Stadium. Alex Waggoner scored all four first-half goals for Santa Fe High to increase his season total to 65, including a header that came off an Owen Lock throw-in into the penalty box.
Top players: Aside from Waggoner’s performance, Henry Mazulis had the lone second-half goal for the Demons. Mike Wissman had a pair of assists, while Ivan Lozano had one of his own.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (19-1 overall, 10-0 in 5-5A) awaits a top-four seed when the Class 5A bracket is announced Sunday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Jemez Valley 1
What happened: The Lady Wolves maintained their second-place perch in District 7-1A with a 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 win over the Lady Warriors in Jemez. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said strong serving played a big role in the Lady Wolves’ victory.
Top players: Junior Amiyah Dant had 10 aces, while fellow junior Nina Otero added seven. The duo also combined for 26 kills to lead the hitting attack.
What’s next: Waldorf (12-5 overall, 7-2 in 7-1A) heads to Albuquerque on Tuesday to play the Albuquerque Evangel Christian/Oak Grove co-op team.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe Prep 10, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins ended the District 2 1A-3A season Friday in sterling fashion, dispatching the Lady Braves in 78 minutes for their only mercy-rule win. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead and co-head coach Rennae Ross used her bench liberally in the second half.
“We finished our season strong, and that was lovely,” Ross said.
Top players: Fionnuala Moora scored four goals, while Lusa Hirsch-Arnett chipped in with a hat trick. Ayla Taylor had a goal and recorded two assists.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (5-10 overall, 3-5 in 2 1A-3A) likely has ended its season. SFIS finished its season 0-20 and 0-8.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.