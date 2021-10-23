Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 5, Abq. Rio Grande 1

What happened: Perfection in District 5-5A deserved a perfect ending. The Demons got it under perfect weather conditions Saturday, which made Senior Day an unforgettable event at Ivan Head Stadium. Alex Waggoner scored all four first-half goals for Santa Fe High to increase his season total to 65, including a header that came off an Owen Lock throw-in into the penalty box.

Top players: Aside from Waggoner’s performance, Henry Mazulis had the lone second-half goal for the Demons. Mike Wissman had a pair of assists, while Ivan Lozano had one of his own.

What’s next: Santa Fe High (19-1 overall, 10-0 in 5-5A) awaits a top-four seed when the Class 5A bracket is announced Sunday.

Volleyball

Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Jemez Valley 1

What happened: The Lady Wolves maintained their second-place perch in District 7-1A with a 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 win over the Lady Warriors in Jemez. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said strong serving played a big role in the Lady Wolves’ victory.

Top players: Junior Amiyah Dant had 10 aces, while fellow junior Nina Otero added seven. The duo also combined for 26 kills to lead the hitting attack.

What’s next: Waldorf (12-5 overall, 7-2 in 7-1A) heads to Albuquerque on Tuesday to play the Albuquerque Evangel Christian/Oak Grove co-op team.

Girls soccer

Santa Fe Prep 10, Santa Fe Indian School 0

What happened: The Blue Griffins ended the District 2 1A-3A season Friday in sterling fashion, dispatching the Lady Braves in 78 minutes for their only mercy-rule win. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead and co-head coach Rennae Ross used her bench liberally in the second half.

“We finished our season strong, and that was lovely,” Ross said.

Top players: Fionnuala Moora scored four goals, while Lusa Hirsch-Arnett chipped in with a hat trick. Ayla Taylor had a goal and recorded two assists.

What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (5-10 overall, 3-5 in 2 1A-3A) likely has ended its season. SFIS finished its season 0-20 and 0-8.

