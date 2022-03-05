The moment was movie-ready, and all the Santa Fe High boys basketball team needed was to finish the script in typical Demons fashion.
The team that lived and died by the 3-point shot and pressure defense got the steal it needed in its Class 5A first-round game against Albuquerque Sandia on Saturday night in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. All that was left was for Santi Montoya to hit a trey to keep the Demons’ 2021-22 season afloat.
It turned out, the moment was too perfect.
Montoya’s 20-footer from the left wing was just a tad short, hitting front iron. Teammate P.J. Lovato, whose legacy was that of the athletic, scrappy forward who always was in the right place at the right time, was in the right spot to grab the rebound.
Except the 6-foot-3 senior saw the ball glance off of his hands and out of bounds to give the Matadors the ball. They killed the final 5.9 seconds to secure a 49-46 win to advance to the 5A quarterfinals.
But when Montoya rose for his shot, so did the rest of the Demons’ bench in anticipation of erasing a 49-40 deficit in 90 seconds.
“When he shot it, I got that feeling of ‘Let’s go, this is it,’ ” senior guard Elefio Benavidez said. “It didn’t, and right there, we knew.”
Sandia, the ninth seed in the tournament, will play No. 1 Las Cruces on Wednesday evening. Santa Fe High, the eighth seed, saw a season full of promise end prematurely at 22-6.
Promise got the Demons this far, but execution was lacking down the stretch against the Matadors. They committed four turnovers in the fourth quarter after grinding their way from a 22-15 deficit to a 36-35 lead when Elijah Apodaca drained a 3 from the top of the key with 6:22 left in the game, thanks to tough defense and timely shooting.
The Demons were just 5-for-26 from the perimeter, but went 5-for-10 during that stretch to fuel the comeback.
Sandia, which relied on its size to contest almost every Santa Fe High shot and bully its way into the paint, reestablished the rhythm that allowed it to take a seven-point lead in the opening half. The Matadors hit five of their first six shots in the fourth quarter, and when Dalen Moyer drained a sideline 3 with 5 minutes left, Sandia held a 42-36 lead.
Danny Brown, the Matadors head coach, said the goal was to establish 6-foot-6 senior big Sean Johnson in the paint, then have the guards play off of the Demons’ adjustment to that. It worked perfectly, as Johnson scored eight of his 16 points in the opening half. In the final quarter, the combo of Moyer and Andrew Hill combined to score 12 points.
“Early on, we were establishing that paint with Sean, to make sure they know he was going to be a load to stop there,” Brown said. “And we have such good guards, I told them things would loosen up for you at the rim.”
Even when the Demons cut the margin to 42-40 on an Apodaca 3 and one of two free throws by Rob Martinez, Sandia didn’t waver from its game plan. Moyer completed a three-point play on a drive from the right wing for a 45-40 advantage. Then, Johnson came up with a steal on an ill-advised Benavidez pass to Lovato, which turned into a driving layup by Hill for 47-40 with 2:24 left.
Another errant Benavidez pass to Lovato led to a baseline layup by Johnson for the nine-point lead with 1:29 left in the game.
Lovato said the Demons were victims of trying to make the big play instead of making the right decision.
“We were just trying to force stuff a little too much,” said Lovato, who played despite sharp pain in his right wrist he suffered in last week’s District 5-5A championship loss to Los Lunas. “We acted like one shot was going to change the game. I think we felt like that one shot was going to bring us all the way back.”
But just when it seemed like the curtain was going to descend on the Demons, they came up with a riveting third act. Lovato scored on a putback, collected a steal on the defensive end, and fed Apodaca for a transition layup for 49-44 with 55 seconds left.
After Lukas Turner drew a charge on hill with 48 ticks left, Lovato drove into the paint for a bucket with 40.4 seconds left to cut the lead to three.
The Demons pressed, trying to get one more steal, but it didn’t happen until the final 10 seconds. Moyer eschewed a wide-open layup that would have increased the Matadors’ lead to 5 for a pass to Johnson near the left wing. Apodaca got a hand on it, and the ball squirted to Lovato, who pushed it up and passed to Montoya on the left side for a Hollywood-like ending.
Even after the miss, Lovato had a chance to keep hope alive, but he could not grab the carom.
“I had the opportunity, but I just let it go,” Lovato said. “I don’t blame anybody else but me for that. I had it in my hands. I just let it slip away.”
With it, came the end of prep careers for six seniors, including Lovato. In four varsity seasons, he was a part of a state runner-up team as a freshman, three district championships and four playoff teams. Santa Fe High accumulated a 78-23 record in that span — the best four-year mark in school history.
Demons head coach Zack Cole said Lovato was a joy to coach because he was perhaps the hardest worker on the team. Even as he dealt with injuries to his ankles, back and wrist during the season, Lovato never tried to beg out of practice or a game.
“He sacrificed his body so much for us,” Cole said. “It seemed like, every game, we were getting P.J.’s body to get ready for the next game. Once that started, it seemed like it was the trend the rest of the year. But we are so proud and thankful for him.”
