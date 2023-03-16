Not even crummy weather or the postponement of a city rivalry game could wipe the smile off Ian Farris’ face.
With rain and sleet pelting the ground around him and threatening skies above promising more to come, the Santa Fe High baseball coach stood near home plate Thursday afternoon and flashed the smile of someone who just closed on their dream house.
In truth, no one could blame him.
Santa Fe Public Schools completed a $1.6 million renovation to the Demons’ baseball facility in June. The eye candy is a new artificial turf, vibrant green field that has the skin of the infield covered in a layer of manicured clay. Foul territory between the dugouts and the baselines has the school name in bright yellow and navy lettering.
Beyond the Demons’ dugout is a turfed area for hitting cages and a bullpen. All around is new netting for the backstop and, behind the home dugout, is a renovated clubhouse for the players.
“I mean, why can’t it be us who has the field everyone wants to see and play on?” Farris said. “We’ve gone from one of the worst facilities in 5A baseball to one of the best. We have a lot to be happy about.”
The Demons christened the field in the summer and fall with dozens of offseason games. It wasn’t officially christened, however, until March 7 when they steamrolled Española Valley 23-6 in the home opener. Thursday’s game against Capital was to be the start of the Santa Fe High Invitational, but Mother Nature had other plans.
As Farris worked on sopping up the muddy mess around home plate, Demons assistant coach Mike Hogan explained how a few additional improvements have been made over the past 10 months thanks to his connections in Major League Baseball. A former star pitcher in the 1980s at Arizona State, Hogan was drafted five times before embarking on a seven-year career that peaked with a brief stint in Triple-A with the San Francisco Giants’ affiliate in Phoenix in 1988.
He later coached at the professional and club level, at one point mentoring Kyle Hendricks, who is now an established star with the Chicago Cubs.
That led Hogan to the Roger Clemens Foundation, which stepped in for funds for the Demons’ latest new toy. Tucked into the corner of the right field line near the foul pole is a new batting cage — a “turtle,” in baseball parlance.
“I told Kyle that this was something really special and he’s been great,” Hogan said. “Coach Farris and I talk about it now and we just kind of laugh because our kids feel like kings. They’ve never felt like that before.”
Aside from the turtle are dozens of new baseballs, additional screens and an ATV for field maintenance.
“When I ordered the turtle, the company almost tried talking me out of it, saying stuff like, ‘this is Major League-quality stuff, are you sure you want this for a high school?’ ” Hogan said. “I just told them to send it. It’s ours.”
The work isn’t done. Beyond the left field fence is a massive trench that will eventually house a protected area for the javelin for track and field meets. Beyond the batter’s eye in center is a spot where the shot put throwing area will be.
It falls in step with a $1.3 million renovation to Santa Fe High’s softball facility, each project being designed by Hellas Construction, the same international company that worked on SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
“We’ve got 12 seniors on this team, kids who’ve put in years of work with this team and this school,” Farris said. “We’ve got more younger kids than ever coming up, kids who come out here and see a place like this and can’t help but be excited. I mean, I don’t even know what else to say other than we’ve got everything a team should want.”
The Demons have responded, winning six of their first eight games as they (weather permitting) try to host their own tournament this weekend. Looking ahead, Farris sees the kind of possibility he enjoyed when he was wearing a Santa Fe High uniform as a senior 15 years ago.
“That’s the only [state] tournament team this school has had since the late ’70s, so what we’re doing right now — it’s sort of never been seen around here, at least not since I was in school and not since some of these guys’ grandfathers were in school,” Farris said.