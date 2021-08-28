Sloppy was the word for the Santa Fe High Demons Friday night.
They played in sloppy conditions because of a series of thunderstorms and they played sloppy, to boot. Still, Demons running back Martell Mora scored three touchdowns and Luc Jaramillo threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Mora as Santa Fe High beat Moriarty, 27-13, in Torrance County.
The game ended at 6:06 in the third quarter after two lightning delays led to 90-minutes' worth of delays.
Santa Fe High improved to 2-0 on the season, its best start since winning its first two games in 1998.
The game started 70 minutes after the scheduled 7 p.m. start because of lightning in the area, and another thunderstorm hit the area at around 10 p.m. to halt play for roughly an hour before both teams elected to end the game.
The Demons got off to a hot start, as Mora produced a 52-yard touchdown run on the game's second play to give the Demons a 7-0 lead in the opening moments. He added an 86-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for a 14-6 lead and added a third running touchdown late in the first half as Santa Fe High built a 21-6 lead.
Moriarty responded, though, by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make it 21-13.
The Jaramillo-to-Mora connection came on the opening play of the third quarter — a 65-yarder that produced a 27-13 lead.
Santa Fe High will take on St. Michael's on Sept. 3 at Ivan Head Stadium in what could be a replay of Friday night. Weather forecasts predict a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening.
