All you needed to know about what Santa Fe High’s years-in-the-making win over St. Michael’s meant was written on the face of Demons senior linebacker Santiago Ortega.
On bended knee, he joined his teammates in a postgame meeting on the Demons’ logo at midfield following Friday night’s game, and let the emotions pour out. Tears streamed down his face amid the occasional gasp for air.
“Once I saw the clock hit zero, I don’t know how to describe it,” he said after Santa Fe High snapped a 12-game, 13-year losing streak to the Horsemen with a 19-7 win at Ivan Head Stadium. “I’ve never felt this way about a game. I never worked my ass off as hard as this before. Just seeing all the hard work this entire team put in on defense paid off. It’s such a rewarding feeling.”
The Demons got a big night from senior Martell Mora. The hard-charging running back rushed for 94 yards and returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown in the first half. He had five runs of at least 13 yards, flashing the kind of speed and elusiveness that has made him a college prospect.
“I’m just trying to get whatever yards I can, and if it means trucking someone or giving a juke, I’ll do it,” Mora said. “This game, it meant everything to us. The emotions were high and we’ve been working toward this, the seniors, for a long, long time.”
Santa Fe High’s win over St. Michael’s was its first since 2008 in a game played just down Siringo Road at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The last Demons win in Ivan Head Stadium was in 2004; a year when most of the current players weren’t even born.
It had been so long between losses for the Horsemen that kicking their big brethren around was almost second nature. If not for a rash of injuries Friday night, the streak may have continued.
St. Michael’s lost starting quarterback Lucas Coriz to a devastating knee injury that will cost him the rest of the season. It happened on the ninth play of the game on the Horsemen’s initial drive. Coriz had marched his team nearly 60 yards when he was flushed out of the pocket.
Scrambling to his left, he was hit along the sidelines after an eight-yard run. While there was no official injury update, multiple people said it produced significant damage to the left knee and that surgery will take place as early as Wednesday.
Coriz refused to leave the sidelines after the injury, spending the rest of the first half on a table with an Aircast and ice around his left leg. He returned to that same spot in the second half.
“He’s a leader. I mean, he wanted to go back in,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez. “He was sitting there telling these guys to put [the knee joint] back into place. He’s a warrior out there and he’s big for this team.”
The Horsemen did cap that initial drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Daymon Lujan to take a 7-0 lead. They punted on their next three possessions and had a game-changing miscue early in the second half as things unraveled with Coriz on the bench.
Santa Fe High’s offense was, if nothing else, just good enough to turn the tide. Aside for a pair of turnovers in St. Michael’s territory, the unit put together an 82-yard touchdown drive in the waning moments of the first half to take the lead. Quarterback Luc Jaramillo completed three key passes on the drive that was capped by a 12-yard scoring run by Alex Mora with 34 seconds left in the half.
The Demons (3-0) nearly imploded to start the third quarter, fumbling away the opening kick to set up the Horsemen at the 24-yard-line. Devin Flores took over at quarterback, subbing for Jacob Katko after Coriz’s injury. Flores got the Horsemen to the Santa Fe High goal line but officials ruled Lujan fumbled the ball into the end zone before breaking the plane.
It stalled what was a golden opportunity for St. Michael’s to seize the momentum. Instead, it gave the Demons and their fans the drive they needed to finish things off and finally end the skid.
“You hear the fans and see all the emotion, you can tell how much this game means to everyone on our side,” Ortega said. “It’s finally over. We finally beat those guys.”
NOTES
The first half was played in poor lighting as Ivan Head Stadium’s light towers were only operating at a portion of their full capacity. Officials reset the system at halftime. … Coriz finished 1 for 2 passing for 13 yards and three carries for another 14. Katko completed one pass for a 1-yard loss while Flores was 2 for 7 for 38 yards. He left the game briefly in the second half when he hit his left (throwing) hand on a lineman’s helmet in the third quarter. … Lujan was hobbled most of the night after getting his calf stepped on in the first half. … Santa Fe High goes for the city sweep next week against Capital. ... Demons kicker Molly Wissman had her point-after attempt blocked following Mora’s punt return for a touchdown. The Horsemen who blocked it? Her boyfriend, St. Michael’s junior Creed Chavez, who broke through on the right side and dove in to reject the kick.
